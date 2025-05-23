Red Sox Topple Bulls 5-4, Game Two of Twinbill Postponed by Inclement Weather

WORCESTER, MA - Vaughn Grisson singled home the winning run with two outs in the seventh inning to lift the Worcester Red Sox past the Durham Bulls 5-4 in game one of Friday's doubleheader at Polar Park.

The second game was subsequently postponed due to rain.

The Bulls (29-19) led 4-3 with two outs and none on in the last of the seventh before the five straight WooSox (23-24) hitters reached to win it. Roman Anthony beat out an infield hit, then went to third on a single to right by Marcelo Mayer. Jhostynxon Garcia bounced a game-tying hit into right on a 3-2 pitch before Nate Eaton walked to load the bases. After a mound visit, Cole Wilcox (L, 0-2) surrendered Grissom's long single into the right field corner for the win.

Ian Seymour worked five innings of four-hit ball to receive a no-decison. Seymour permitted homers to Garcia and Mayer, but fanned eight.

Durham took a 1-0 lead in the first on a double by Carson Williams, then scored three times in the second. Jamie Westbrook stroked a single to score Kenny Piper, then came home on a single by Jake Mangum. Tanner Murray pushed across the third on a force-out grounder.

How It Happened: The Bulls have been the team breaking the hearts of opponents with final at-bat wins, but tasted a bitter defeat in the opener. Cole Wilcox entered the game protecting a 4-3 lead in the sixth. Wilcox set down the side in order in the sixth, then retired the first two in the seventh before the rally began.

Mangum Rehab: Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Jake Mangum started a rehab assignment at Triple-A, going 1-3 with a walk, run scored an RBI while playing all seven innings in centerfield. Mangum has been out with a groin injury since April 24th.

Kelly Rehab: Rays reliever Kevin Kelly was also assigned to the Bulls for a rehab assignment for his glute injury. Kelly was slated to pitch in game two, but steady rain forced the postponement of the game until Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

What's Next: The Bulls and WooSox will try to complete a doubleheader on Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.







