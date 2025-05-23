Express Outlast Knights in 35-Run Marathon
May 23, 2025 - International League (IL)
Charlotte Knights News Release
CHARLOTTE, NC- The Charlotte Knights and the Round Rock Express played a crazy game on Friday night. The two teams combined for 34 hits and 35 runs in a nine-inning contest that lasted four hours. Round Rock came out on top by a final score of 22-13.
The Knights fell behind 11-2 after three innings. Charlotte's two runs came on a two-run double in the first inning by Tristan Gray. Over the next three innings, the Knights outscored the Express 11-2 and the contest somehow was tied up 13-13 after six.
Zach DeLoach, Kyle Teel, and Bryan Ramos all hit Home Runs during the nine-run comeback. Nick Maton and Korey Lee also cashed in RBI base hits.
Unfortunately for the Knights, Round Rock exploded for eight runs in the top of the eighth inning. Charlotte had used seven pitchers and called upon position player Andre Lipcius to gather the game's final five outs.
All in all, the Knights provided the fans with an incredible nine-run comeback but were unable to close out the win. The series is now evened up at two games apiece.
Teel extended his hitting streak to an International League best 19 straight with a 3-for-4 performance. DeLoach and Ramos both went 2-for-4 with three RBI. Round Rock's Dustin Harris, Blaine Crim, and Cody Freeman combined to drive in 15 runs.
