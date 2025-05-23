Mlodzinski Dazzles as Indians Blank Hens, 4-0

May 23, 2025 - International League (IL)

Indianapolis Indians News Release







TOLEDO, Ohio - Carmen Mlodzinski struck out a career-high 10 batters over six scoreless frames and Nick Yorke delivered a clutch pinch-hit double that salted the lead as the Indianapolis Indians shutout the Toledo Mud Hens at Fifth Third Field on Friday night, 4-0.

Mlodzinski (W, 1-0) was optioned by the Pittsburgh Pirates earlier this week and made his 2025 Indians (27-20) debut. He conceded a single to open his night in the first inning but would not allow another hit until the fifth. The right-hander struck out the side in the third and fourth innings as he reached double-digit strikeouts for the first time in his professional career.

Drake Fellows worked the seventh and eighth frames to bridge the Indy lead to the ninth inning in support of Mlodzinski. Kyle Nicholas overcame a leadoff walk to fire a scoreless ninth and seal the shutout.

Jack Suwinski put Indy in front early when he clubbed a solo home run in the top of the first inning. The game then settled into a pitchers' duel until the Indians provided the staff with insurance in the top of the sixth. Yorke came off the bench with the bases loaded and delivered a double to right field. Two runs scored on the hit, and a third scampered home when the throw to second base got away.

Toledo (25-24) only mounted one significant rally, but two of the three hits in the fifth inning were of the infield variety. Mlodzinski escaped the bases-loaded jam when he struck out Andrew Navigato.

Wilkel Hernandez (L, 1-1) matched Mlodzinski minus the Suwinski home run. He was lifted from the game after he conceded a pair of hits in the sixth. Three of the four runs allowed by the Hens were charged to Hernandez in the defeat.

The Indians and Mud Hens will tangle in the penultimate contest of the six-game series on Saturday night at Fifth Third Field. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 pm. Top prospect Bubba Chandler (2-1, 2.17) is the scheduled starter for Indianapolis.







International League Stories from May 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.