Stripers Keep It Close in Ninth, Lose 4-3 to Bats

May 23, 2025 - International League (IL)

Gwinnett Stripers News Release







LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Gwinnett Stripers (21-28) put the winning run on base in the ninth inning but couldn't close the gap in a 4-3 loss to the Louisville Bats (22-26) on Friday night at Louisville Slugger Field. The Stripers trail the series 3-1.

Decisive Plays: A two-run home run by Edwin Rios (8) in the first inning, RBI groundout by Davis Wendzel in the second, and RBI single by Jack Rogers in the fourth staked Louisville to a 4-0 lead against Ian Anderson (L, 1-1). Gwinnett clawed back with a two-out RBI single from Cade Bunnell in the fifth and solo homer by Eddys Leonard (9) in the seventh to make it 4-2. In the ninth, the Stripers loaded the bases on an error, hit batter, and walk, and Eddy Alvarez coaxed a bases-loaded walk from Alexis Diaz to cut the deficit to 4-3. Jose Devers then faced Diaz (S, 1) with a chance to drive in the tying or go-ahead runs but popped out to shortstop to end the game.

Key Contributors: Bunnell (2-for-4, RBI) and Cody Milligan (2-for-4) had multi-hit games for the Stripers, while Leonard (1-for-3, homer, RBI) and Alvarez (1-for-3, RBI) also drove in runs. Following Anderson's 5.0 four-run frames, relievers Michael Petersen, Domingo Gonzalez, and Wander Suero each turned in 1.0 scoreless inning. Rios went 1-for-4 with a homer and two RBIs to lead Louisville.

Noteworthy: Gwinnett is now 7-7 in one-run games this season. The Stripers' 1-7 hitters all had at least one hit. Leonard leads the team in both homers and RBIs (20).

Next Game (Saturday, May 24): Gwinnett at Louisville, 7:15 p.m. at Louisville Slugger Field. LHP Jose Suarez (0-0, 3.93 ERA) goes for the Stripers opposite RHP Aaron Wilkerson (3-1, 4.50 ERA) for the Bats. Radio Broadcast: 7:00 p.m. on MyCountry993.com.

Next Home Game (Tuesday, May 27): Jacksonville at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. The first 500 fans to the ballpark will receive a T-shirt modeled after the No. 50 jersey of Stripers manager Kanekoa Texiera (size XL only). Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com.







International League Stories from May 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.