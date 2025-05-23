Red Wings, Mets Postponed Friday Night
May 23, 2025 - International League (IL)
Rochester Red Wings News Release
ROCHESTER, NY - Due to inclement weather, tonight's game between the Rochester Red Wings and Syracuse Mets at NBT Bank Stadium has been postponed.
The two teams will play a seven-inning doubleheader tomorrow, May 24, beginning at 4:05 p.m. LHP ANDREW ALVAREZ will get the ball for Rochester in the front half of the twin bill, and RHP SETH SHUMAN is scheduled to start game two.
Check out the Rochester Red Wings Statistics
International League Stories from May 23, 2025
- Red Wings, Mets Postponed Friday Night - Rochester Red Wings
- Syracuse and Rochester Postponed on Friday, Doubleheader to be Played Saturday at 4:05 p.m. - Syracuse Mets
- May 23 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Columbus Clippers - Iowa Cubs
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- May 23, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Bulls Return Home for Six-Game Homestand Versus Cardinals Triple-A Affiliate - Durham Bulls
- Celebrate 'Youth Baseball Day' at Bisons Funday Game vs. Knights, Sunday, June 1 - Buffalo Bisons
- Omaha Drops Third Straight to Salt Lake - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Eddie Rosario Delivers Extra-Innings Walk-Off Win for Nashville - Nashville Sounds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.