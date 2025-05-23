Red Wings, Mets Postponed Friday Night

May 23, 2025 - International League (IL)

ROCHESTER, NY - Due to inclement weather, tonight's game between the Rochester Red Wings and Syracuse Mets at NBT Bank Stadium has been postponed.

The two teams will play a seven-inning doubleheader tomorrow, May 24, beginning at 4:05 p.m. LHP ANDREW ALVAREZ will get the ball for Rochester in the front half of the twin bill, and RHP SETH SHUMAN is scheduled to start game two.







