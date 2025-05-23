Celebrate 'Youth Baseball Day' at Bisons Funday Game vs. Knights, Sunday, June 1

Join the Bisons and Wegman's for a celebration of the stars of tomorrow during the Herd's game against the Charlotte Knights on Sunday, June 1 with Youth Baseball Day at Sahlen Field (1:05 p.m.). Not only will kids be able to enjoy all the fun of a WNY Immediate Care Funday with Mascot Meet n' Greet and Platter's Chocolates Kids Run the Bases, but there will be special in-game activations for all kids who wear their youth baseball/softball jerseys to the game!

As part of Youth Baseball Day, kids wearing their youth baseball/softball jerseys will be eligible for special prizes, including autographed baseballs from the Bisons players. Our videoboard crew will specifically be looking to highlight kids throughout the game on the scoreboard and kids will be able to enjoy a special Gift Shop 1-Day Only Sale for reppin' their squad. Kid's wearing their own youth baseball or youth softball team jersey, GET 20% OFF regular priced merchandise at the gift shops on June 1*.

Don't forget, because Youth Baseball Day is already a WNY Immediate Care Funday Sunday, there will be a Mascot Meet n' Greet when the Sahlen Field Gates open at 12:00 p.m. as well as special pre-game activities. A fun-filled afternoon at the ballpark doesn't end until postgame Kids Run the Bases, presented by Platter's Chocolate. GET MY TICKETS

*Prior sales, clearance, and some exclusions still apply. All items while supplies last. See store associates for details. In park only on 6/1/25.

ERA Real Estate Day at the Ballpark

Get ready for ERA Real Estate Day at the ballpark! Just like a stellar Earned Run Average (ERA) keeps the game exciting, ERA Real Estate ensures your home buying or selling experience is extraordinary. With their local experts and world-class power, real estate agents with ERA Real Estate will help you 'Move Up' to your dream home.







