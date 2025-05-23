Eddie Rosario Delivers Extra-Innings Walk-Off Win for Nashville

May 23, 2025 - International League (IL)

Nashville Sounds News Release







NASHVILLE - The Nashville Sounds earned their first walk-off win of the season and completed their largest comeback of the year, taking down the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders 7-6 in extra-innings on Thursday night at First Horizon Park. Down 6-1, a five-run bottom of the seventh knotted things up until Eddie Rosario delivered the game-winning RBI with a long single off the top of the right field wall in the bottom of the 11th inning.

It was a 2-1 RailRiders lead after the second before the Yankees Triple-A affiliate jumped out to a 5-1 lead after four. Former Sound Alex Jackson extended the RailRiders lead to 6-1 with his second home run of the game in the top of the seventh.

Nashville's comeback began with Nick Kahle collecting his second and third RBI of the game with one-out in the Sounds' half after the stretch. With the bases loaded, Bobby Dalbec brought the Sounds within one on a two-RBI single of his own. Ernesto Martinez evened the score with a RBI single but the Sounds stranded the bases loaded before being able to take the first lead of the night.

After tying the game, Ryan Middendorf was the first of three different relievers used by Nashville to keep the RailRiders at bay. The right-hander worked a scoreless eighth and pitched around a two-out walk. Vinny Nittoli worked two high-leverage innings following him. Nittoli left one stranded in scoring position in the top of the ninth following another two-out walk and stolen base for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Back on the mound for the top of the 10th, Nittoli struck out two including the final out after a stolen base put the potential go-ahead run on third with no outs. Nashville had their chance to win it in the bottom of the 10th after loading the bases with one out but were unable to capitalize.

Garrett Stallings took over pitching duties for the Sounds in the 11th and struck out the side after the RailRiders had runners on the corners and nobody out.

With two outs, and two strikes in the bottom of the 11th, Rosario turned on a changeup and roped the walk-off single off the top of the right-field wall as the Sounds scored the final six runs of the game to get their first walk-off win of the year.

Ahead 3-0 in the series, Nashville has their fourth straight series win in sights heading into Memorial Day Weekend. First pitch on Friday night is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

POSTGAME NOTES:

ROSARIO CALLS GAME: Eddie Rosario delivered the first walk-off win of the season for Nashville and their first since September 15, 2024, when Brewer Hicklen produced a RBI single in extra-innings to beat the Memphis Redbirds. The Sounds had seven walk-off wins last season including two before this date last year, and both in extra innings. The win for Nashville gave them their second win in extra innings, making the club 2-5. Only one of the previous six extra innings games before Thursday night had made it past the 10th, with the Sounds playing their only 11-inning game on April 4th on the road in Gwinnett.

BACK LIKE HE NEVER LEFT: Back in the lineup for the first time since last Friday night, Anthony Seigler wasted no-time getting back into the swing of things. He singled in his first trip to the plate to extend his hitting streak to 13 games and 19 straight on-base. His 13-game hitting streak is the second-longest active hitting streak in the International League behind Charlotte's Kyle Teel (18 G). Since starting his hitting streak on May 2, Seigler leads Triple-A in AVG, hitting .432 over his last 13 games and also leads the circuit with his .528 OPB. He ranks second in SLG (.773) and OPS (1.301) and his seven stolen bases are tied for the third-most in Triple-A over the span alongside Nashville's Raynel Delgado.

KHALE - GOOD FOR THE BOX SCORE: Nick Kahle posted a season-high three RBI and his first multi-hit game of the year after going 2-for-3 with a walk and run scored. It was his first multi-hit game since having a pair of hits on August 4, 2024, with Double-A Biloxi against Rocket City. After being held hitless through his first five games with Nashville this season, Kahle has a hit in four of his last five games. His last three-RBI game came on May 4, 2024, with Nashville at First Horizon Park against the Norfolk Tides. He now has 11 career three-RBI games and Thursday night was his second in Triple-A.

TWO KNOCK BOB: Bobby Dalbec was one of two Nashville players to have a multi-hit, multi-RBI game for the Sounds on Thursday night, joining Nick Kahle. Dalbec's 2-for-6 night is his second in nine games played with Nashville after signing with the Brewers on May 10th. He had six multi-hit games with Triple-A Charlotte earlier in the season, including four straight multi-hit performances against the Sounds from April 16-19 with Nashville visited the Knights earlier this season.

DID WE CATCH A FIVER IN THERE: The five-run bottom of the seventh innings was the sixth 5+ run inning the Sounds have put together on offense and their first since scoring five runs in the top of the third inning in game one of the doubleheader last Wednesday in Memphis. The Sounds scored a season-high six runs in the 1st inning on April 20th of the series finale against the Charlotte Knights. The five-run comeback win was the largest of the season for Nashville, who had previously not overcome more than a two-run deficit in any of their 18 losses so far in 2025. It is the largest comeback win for the Sounds since also overcoming five runs on June 7, 2024, vs. Louisville.







