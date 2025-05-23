May 23 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Columbus Clippers

May 23, 2025 - International League (IL)

IOWA CUBS (25-20) at COLUMBUS CLIPPERS (21-24)

Friday, May 23 - 6:05 PM CT - Huntington Park - Columbus, Ohio

RHP Kenta Maeda (0-0, 18.00) vs. RHP Aaron Davenport (First start)

TONIGHT'S GAME: The Iowa Cubs play the fourth of a six-game series at the Columbus Clippers tonight following two consecutive morning games...right-hander Kenta Maeda will make his second start with Iowa this season...right-hander Aaron Davenport will make his first career Triple-A start.

THURSDAY MORNING: The Iowa Cubs snapped their three-game skid yesterday with a 10-2 win at Columbus...Christian Franklin went 4-for-6 with five RBI to lead the offense... Jonathon Long homered as part of a three-hit day and Hayden Cantrelle and James Triantos also had three hits...starter Tommy Romero tossed 4.2 innings and allowed one run on three hits with one strikeout... Nate Pearson earned the win as he pitched 2.0 scoreless innings and struck out three.

THE JAGUAR: Kevin Alcántara went 2-for-3 with a walk and two home runs on Wednesday...it marked his fifth career multi-homer game and his first since April 23, 2024 at Rocket City...he is one of four I-Cubs to have a multi-homer game this season, along with Matt Shaw (two), Moises Ballesteros (two) and Chase Strumpf (two).

AWARD TOUR: Carlos Pérez was named the International League Player of the Week for the period of May 12-18 the league announced yesterday...in five games vs. St. Paul, Pérez slashed .615/.737/.1.615 (8-for-13) with five doubles, two home runs, seven RBI and six walks...he became the first I-Cub to be named IL Player of the Week this season and first since Moises Ballesteros on Aug. 26-Sept. 1...Carlos snapped his extra-base hit streak at six games Wednesday...it is tied for the longest such streak in the International League this season and longest by an I-Cub since Alexander Canario (seven) on May 18-25, 2024.

WHAT'S THE DIFFERENCE?: Despite being in third place in the International League West Division, the I-Cubs have the best run differential in the International League West Division (+58) just ahead of Nashville (+55)...just two teams have a better run differential than Iowa in the entire International League, Lehigh Valley (+93) and Durham (+62).

HEY, IT'S FRANKLIN: Outfielder and Cubs' No. 25 prospect Christian Franklin tallied a career-high five RBI last yesterday...it marks tied for the second-most RBI in a game this season by an I-Cub following Jonathon Long on May 14 vs. St. Paul (6)...the four hits also marked a career high...since May 11, Franklin is batting .485 (16-for-33) with six extra-base hits and six RBI...his 28 walks also rank tied for fifth in the International League this season.

GOOD MORNING: The I-Cubs played their sixth and final morning game of the 2025 season yesterday...Iowa went 1-5 in games played before 12:00 CT this season.

R. MARTIN: Reliever Riley Martin has gone 1-0 with a 1.77 ERA (4 ER in 20.1 IP) with 30 strikeouts in 14 outings this season...Riley has not allowed a run in his last nine appearances (14.1 IP) since April 18...among International League pitchers who have thrown at least 20.0 innings, his ERA ranks seventh.

THE BIG O: Outfielder Owen Caissie hit his seventh home run of the season Wednesday...Owen has 17 extra-base hits in his 35 games played during the 2025 campaign...Caissie did not hit his seventh home run last season until June 12.

GO LONG: Jonathon Long tallied a home run and had three hits yesterday...he is tied for the International League lead with 58 hits and ranks among league leaders in batting average (3rd, .363), total bases (3rd, 86), RBI (T-6th, 32), OPS (7th, .963) and slugging percentage (9th, .538).

VS. COLUMBUS: Iowa and Columbus are set to play their first six-game series...Iowa will host Columbus on June 24-29 and July 18-20...Iowa went 8-10 vs. Columbus last season including 2-4 on the road.

HIT PARADE: The I-Cubs lead the International League with a .275 batting average and rank second in the International League with 417 hits, trailing Lehigh Valley who has 425...Iowa has played the fewest games in the IL this season with 45 with Lehigh Valley playing 47.







