Franklin Surges with Five RBIs to Lead Iowa Past Columbus 10-2

May 22, 2025 - International League (IL)

COLUMBUS, OH. - The Iowa Cubs bounced back after yesterday's tough loss and won 10-2 against the Clippers behind Christian Franklin's five RBIs.

Columbus took the early lead in the bottom of the second inning as Tommy Romero allowed a lead-off homer which put the Clippers up 1-0.

The I-Cubs stormed back and scored five unanswered runs in the top of the fifth inning as Christian Franklin, Carlos Pérez and Kevin Alcántara all had hits which drove in five runs for a 5-1 lead.

In the top of the seventh, Iowa grew the lead more to 8-1 as Franklin drove in two more runs and earned his third of five RBIs in the game.

Franklin added two more runs of insurance in the top of the ninth inning with his fourth hit of the day and extended the I-Cubs lead to 10-1.

The Clippers had one last chance in the bottom of the ninth inning as they scored one run on a solo shot but the game ended in a 10-2 victory for Iowa.

The Iowa Cubs continue this six-game set against Columbus on Friday, May 23 as first pitch is slated for 6:05 p.m. CT.







