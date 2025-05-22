Omaha Drops Second Straight to Salt Lake

May 22, 2025 - International League (IL)

Omaha Storm Chasers News Release







SOUTH JORDAN, UTAH - The Omaha Storm Chasers dropped a second straight game to the Salt Lake Bees, falling 6-4 in another back-and-forth affair.

Omaha was first onto the scoreboard, as Nick Loftin doubled John Rave in for a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning. Rave, who led off the game with a single, stretched his hitting streak to 16 games, while stretching his run-scoring streak to 16 games as well.

The two teams went back-and-forth for the next several innings, with a two-run homer putting the Bees up 2-1 in the bottom of the second. Cam Devanney tied the game in the third when he grounded into a run-scoring double play, for a 2-2 score that carried to the halfway point in the game.

Omaha and Salt Lake scored runs in four straight half-innings between the fifth and sixth, with a sac fly scoring a run for the Bees in the bottom of the fifth, before Devanney connected on a solo homer in the top of the sixth, his second straight game with a homer and his ninth long ball of the year, to tie the game back up at 3-3.

A homer and RBI single gave the Bees a 5-3 lead in the bottom of the sixth and Salt Lake held on the rest of the way. Loftin brought home another run with a sac fly in the seventh, but the Bees added a run of insurance in the eighth on J.D. Davis' second homer of the night, for the 6-4 score that held to be final.

Omaha used five pitchers to get through eight innings, in the bullpen game effort. Stephen Nogosek allowed two runs over 3.0 innings, then Cruz Noreiga allowed one run in 2.0 innings of work. Eric Cerantola was charged with the loss, allowing the two runs in the sixth. Andrew Hoffmann was Omaha's only pitcher that kept Salt Lake off the board, with a scoreless seventh inning. Trevor Richards pitched the eighth inning, allowing Salt Lake's third homer of the game.

Rave finished the day 3-for-5, while Jac Caglianone and Luca Tresh each collected two hits, and Loftin drove in two runs.

Omaha returns to action Thursday at 7:35 p.m. CT for the third game with Salt Lake at The Ballpark at America First Square.







International League Stories from May 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.