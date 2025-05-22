Bunnell's Solo Homer Is Stripers' Lone Hit in 5-1 Loss at Louisville

May 22, 2025 - International League (IL)

Gwinnett Stripers News Release







LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Cade Bunnell powered the Gwinnett Stripers (21-27) to a 1-0 lead in the second inning with his first career Triple-A home run, but it was the club's only hit in a stifling 5-1 loss to the Louisville Bats (21-26) on a chilly Thursday night at Louisville Slugger Field.

Decisive Plays: Following an injury-related exit for rehabbing Cincinnati Reds right-hander Rhett Lowder in the second, Bunnell greeted reliever Alan Busenitz with 438-foot shot to right-center (1) for a `1-0 Gwinnett lead. Nathan Wiles (L, 1-4) made that lead stand up until the fourth, when he loaded the bases and allowed a three-run triple to Blake Dunn. In the bottom of the seventh, a two-out, two-run double by Lawrenceville, Georgia native Will Banfield extended Louisville's lead to 5-1.

Key Contributors: Bunnell (1-for-3, homer, RBI) was the entirety of the Stripers' offense for the night. Dunn (1-for-5, triple, 3 RBIs) and Banfield (2-for-4, double, 2 RBIs) drove in the five runs for Louisville. The Bats' unscheduled bullpen game saw Busenitz (W, 2-2), Yosver Zulueta (H, 2), Lenny Torres Jr. (H, 2), and Zach Maxwell (S, 4) combine on 8.0 one-run innings.

Noteworthy: Gwinnett was one-hit for the first time since September 8, 2024 at Nashville, a 1-0 loss. Bunnell's homer was the 53rd of his MiLB career. James McCann went 0-for-4 to snap his five-game RBI streak.

Next Game (Friday, May 23): Gwinnett at Louisville, 7:15 p.m. at Louisville Slugger Field. RHP Ian Anderson (1-0, 2.25 ERA) goes for the Stripers opposite RHP Adam Plutko (0-2, 8.64 ERA) for the Bats. Radio Broadcast: 7:00 p.m. on MyCountry993.com.

Next Home Game (Tuesday, May 27): Jacksonville at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. The first 500 fans to the ballpark will receive a T-shirt modeled after the No. 50 jersey of Stripers manager Kanekoa Texiera (size XL only). Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com.







