Wallner Smashes Two Home Runs in First Major League Rehab Game, Saints Fall 8-3 to Tides in Game One of Doubleheader

May 22, 2025 - International League (IL)

ST. PAUL, MN - If there was any question how rusty Matt Wallner was entering his first Major League rehab game, he answered it fairly quickly. Wallner accounted for all three runs for the Saints with two long balls, but the St. Paul Saints fell to the Norfolk Tides 8-3 on Thursday evening in game one of a doubleheader at CHS Field.

The Tides, however, would score the first five runs of the game and it started in the third. With two outs and nobody on the Tides got on the board. Samuel Basallo walked, took third on a double by TT Bowens, and scored on a passed ball making it 1-0.

Three extra base hits produced four runs for the Tides in the third inning. Back-to-back doubles by Basallo and Bowens made it 2-0. With one out Liván Soto's RBI single increased the lead to 3-0. Jud Fabian then hit a two-run homer to center, his ninth of the season, making it 5-0.

Wallner, in just his second at bat on Major League rehab, deposited a solo blast to right-center in the third, his first with the Saints, getting the Saints on the board and making it 5-1.

The Tides got a long ball of their own in the fourth when Basallo blasted a two-run homer to right, eighth of the season, increasing the lead to 7-1.

Basallo finished off his red-hot game with a leadoff solo homer in the seventh, his second of the game and ninth of the season, giving the Tides an 8-1 lead.

Wallner matched Basallo in the bottom of the inning. With one out, Wallner belted a two-run homer to straightaway center, his second of the game, making it 8-3. Wallner went 2-4 with two homers, three RBI, and two runs scored.







