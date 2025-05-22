Memphis Native Ben Johnson Becomes Redbirds All-Time Winningest Manager

May 22, 2025 - International League (IL)

Memphis Redbirds News Release







MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis native Ben Johnson became the winningest manager in Memphis Redbirds history with the club's 7-3 win over the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp on Wednesday night at VyStar Ballpark in Jacksonville.

With his 368th career win, Johnson breaks a tie with Chris Maloney on the all-time wins list in franchise history. The Germantown high school alumnus was hired as manager ahead of the 2019 season.

"We are thrilled to celebrate this historic achievement with Ben," Redbirds President and General Manager Craig Unger said. "This milestone is a testament to Ben's relentless pursuit of excellence, leadership, and deep connection to the community, while developing future stars of the St. Louis Cardinals."

Memphis took the lead immediately in the top of the first inning. Leadoff hitting center fielder Michael Siani smacked a two-strike pitch over the right field wall, his third home run of the season. The Redbirds added two runs in the second to jump out to a 3-0 lead. First baseman Luken Baker smacked his third home run of the season in the top of the fifth inning.

Siani finished the night 2-for-3 with a run scored, a double, a home run and a walk. Second baseman Jose Fermin went 2-for-5 with a double and two RBIs. Right fielder Mike Antico added a 2-for-3 night with two RBIs and a run scored.

Starting pitcher Curtis Taylor (2-0) allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits, walked two and struck out four in 6.0 innings pitched. The outing was the right-handed pitcher's longest of the season. Andre Granillo, Oddanier Mosqueda and Roddery Munoz each added a scoreless inning in relief.

Thursday's starting pitcher Michael McGreevy acknowledged Johnson's role in his development and the culture the manager has set in the Redbirds clubhouse.

"(This milestone) makes it special for him, it makes it special for us. He's an amazing manager," McGreevy said. "He's the perfect manager you want in the minor leagues. He keeps things fun and still pushes you. I couldn't be happier for (Ben) to get this milestone for his career."

Hitting coach Howie Clark, in his third season on the Memphis Redbirds staff noted his appreciation for Johnson.

"To know how much he cares about each player, that's what makes it fun," Clark said. "It is never about (Ben), it is always about the players. The fact that he has the all-time record, as a friend, I am so glad to be on his staff."

The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Tuesday, June 3 to begin a six-game series at AutoZone Park against the Indianapolis Indians (Triple-A, Pittsburgh Pirates) with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CDT.

For more information on the Redbirds 2025 season visit www.memphisredbirds.com. Additional information about ticket on-sales, promotions, theme nights, and giveaways will be available throughout the season.







International League Stories from May 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.