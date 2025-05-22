Nashville Rallies, Outlasts RailRiders in 11

May 22, 2025 - International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







NASHVILLE, TN - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders lost a 7-6 decision to the Nashville Sounds in 11 innings on Thursday evening at First Horizon Park. Alex Jackson homered twice as the RailRiders built a 6-1 lead, but saw the Sounds rally to tie the game in the seventh before falling on a walk-off single.

The RailRiders opened the scoring early, plating two runs against Sounds starter Bruce Zimmermann in the top of the first. Jesus Rodriguez led off with a single, extending his hitting streak to 12 straight and his on-base streak to 29 consecutive games. Rodriguez stole second and advanced to third on a single by Dominic Smith. T.J. Rumfield brought home the first run with a sac fly and Bryan De La Cruz singled in Smith for a 2-0 lead.

Former Yankees farmhand Anthony Seigler singled, stole second and advanced to third on an error in the second inning. Nick Kahle singled Seigler in to cut the lead in half.

Jackson answered with a 421-foot home run to left in the third for a 3-1 advantage. In the fourth, Ismael Munguia doubled in Jose Rojas and Andrew Velazquez for a 5-1 RailRiders lead.

Jackson's second home run of the night, a solo blast in the top of the seventh, built a 6-1 edge.

Nashville tied the game in the bottom of the seventh, sending 11 batters to the plate against three Scranton/Wilkes-Barre pitchers, scoring five runs four hits, two walks and a hit batter. Kahle singled in a pair, Bobby Dalbec added a two-run single and Ernesto Martinez, Jr. singled in former RailRider Oliver Dunn to tie the game at six.

Neither team could push an additional run across in the eighth, ninth or tenth innings.

In the bottom of the eleventh, Eddie Rosario singled off the right field wall with two outs, driving in the extra inning runner to secure the Sounds comeback win.

Zach Messinger (0-3) pitched four innings of relief, striking out four and walking two, allowing just the eleventh inning unearned run to score. Garrett Stallings (2-1) pitched the top of the eleventh for the win.

Allan Winans is slated to take the ball for the RailRiders in game four of the series on Friday against the Sounds and Tobias Myers. First pitch is scheduled for 7:35 P.M. EST.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record:

21- 25







International League Stories from May 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.