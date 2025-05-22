SWB RailRiders Game Notes- May 22, 2025

May 22, 2025 - International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (21-24) vs. Nashville Sounds (29-18)

May 22, 2025 | Game 46 | Road Game 24 | First Horizon Park | First Pitch 7:35 P.M. EST

RH Erick Leal (1-5, 8.53) vs. LH Bruce Zimmermann (2-3, 5.55)

Leal: Surrendered 8 R on 4 H over 1.2 IP in 5/15 Loss vs. TOL with 3 K & 4 BB (20-7 Mud Hens)

Zimmerman: Surrendered 7 R on 10 H over 4.2 IP in 5/16 Loss @ MEM with 6 K & 1 BB (8-5 Redbirds)

LAST TIME OUT- NASHVILLE, TN (May 21, 2025) - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders were swept in Wednesday's doubleheader by the Nashville Sounds at First Horizon Park on Wednesday, falling 3-0 and 2-1.

Nashville tallied two runs against Sean Boyle in the bottom of the third. After the RailRiders starter retired the side in order in each of the first two innings with four strikeouts, Raynel Delgado worked a leadoff walk and advanced to second on a single by Adam Hall. Delgado stole third and scored on a groundout for a 1-0 edge. Bobby Dalbec singled in Hall to extend the lead. The Sounds added a run on a Delgado RBI knock in the third for a 3-0 advantage. Brandon Woodruff worked four scoreless innings and was replaced by fellow rehabber DL Hall. Hall (1-0) limited the RailRiders to three baserunners over the final three innings. Boyle (3-5) took the loss after allowing all three runs on four hits with five strikeouts over 4.2 innings of work.

In the second inning of game two, Bryan De La Cruz tagged a slider from Jacob Misiorwoski 406 feet to the left field berm for a 1-0 Scranton/Wilkes-Barre lead. Brandon Leibrandt held the Sounds in check over the first three innings, allowing one hit and walking one with three strikeouts. In the bottom of the fourth, Jorge Alfaro tied the game with a solo home run to left. With one away in home half of the sixth, Adam Hall tripled off reliever Wilking Rodriguez and scored on a Freddy Zamora sac fly for a 2-1 Sounds lead. The RailRiders left the tying run at second base and the go-ahead run at first in the seventh. Rodriguez (1-1) took the loss while Craig Yoho (2-0) notched the win. Former RailRider Jesus Liranzo earned his third save of the year for the Sounds.

LONG TIME GONE- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre continues its first series in Nashville since May 1991 this evening. The Red Barons and Sounds met 15 times during the Triple-A Alliance era. Before Wednesday, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre had not played a game in Nashville in nearly 34 years (12,393 days). The last meeting between the Red Barons, then a Phillies affiliate, and the Sounds, a Reds affiliate at the time, was June 16, 1991, at Lackawanna County Stadium - a 3-1 Nashville win. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's last game at Greer Stadium, Nashville's old home, was May 26, 1991 - an 8-4 Red Barons victory capped by Rick Schu, who went 2-4 with a home run and five runs batted in.

COME BACK SONG- Erick Leal makes his team-best ninth start of the season when he faces off against the Sounds tonight. The right-hander is coming off 1.2 innings of work last Thursday against Toledo, allowing eight runs on four hits. Leal allowed a solo home run to Carlos Mendoza and a three-run shot from Jahmai Jones in the first inning. In the second Mendoza homered against and Leal allowed a double and a walk before being lifted. He surrendered four walks over 13 batters, each of which ultimately came in to score.

ONE MAN BAND- Jesús Rodríguez has stretched his on-base streak to 28 consecutive games with hits in both halves of Wednesday's twinbill. He is currently tied for the second-longest active streak in the International League entering play today, matched with Charlotte's Kyle Teel and one game behind José Fermín from Memphis. Norfolk's Dylan Beavers had the longest streak in the league this year, reaching in 30 consecutive games from April 1 through May 8. Rodríguez's streak has matched Caleb Durbin for the best run from 2024 and currently sits seventh since the Yankees affiliation began in 2007, three behind Kevin Russo and Jake Cave, who reached in 31 straight in 2009 and 2017, respectively.

COUNTRY ROADS- Brent Headrick was recalled by the Yankees earlier today. The southpaw began the season in New York's bullpen and did not allow a run over 5.1 innings of work before being optioned on April 7 when Ian Hamilton was activated off the Injured List. Over eight games for the RailRiders, Headrick was 2-0 with a 3.72 ERA over 9.2 innings with eight strikeouts and four walks.

I'M MOVIN' ON- On Wednesday, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre was swept in a doubleheader for the first time this season. The RailRiders had swept two and split three prior to last night's twinbill loss at Nashville. Despite losing both games, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre out hit the Sounds in both games, dropping their season mark to 16-3 when they outhit the opposition.

UNBROKEN- Clayton Beeter and Scott Effross have reported to the RailRiders after completing their MLB Rehab Assignments. Beeter was sidelined with right shoulder impingement syndrome while Effross was recovering from a hamstring injury. New York activated the Beeter and optioned him to the RailRiders on Friday after eight appearances between three levels. Over five games in Triple-A, Beeter allowed one run on three hits over 5.1 innings of work. Effross was pitching for Somerset last week and made four total appearances, combined with his time in the complex, going 1-0 with a 4.15 ERA.

GRAND- Jose Rojas became the first player in Scranton/Wilkes-Barre history to hit three grand slams in a single season, and he has accomplished the feat in a matter of 17 days this month. Six players have hit two in a single calendar year, while five more hit two over their SWB careers, albeit not in the same season. The RailRiders have hit four this month. The team record for grand slams in a single season is eight, set in 2019. Billy Fleming, Trey Amburgey, Kyle Higashioka, Breyvic Valera, Mike Ford, Zack Zehner, Wendell Rijo and Gosuke Katoh each hit a grand slam that season.

FAMILY TRADITION- New York walked-off Texas on Wednesday 4-3. Jasson Dominguez homered for his first career walk-off winner... Somerset topped New Hampshire 4-1. Antonio Gomez doubled and drove in three to pace the Patriots... Hudson Valley was outlasted by Winston-Salem 11-8. Roc Riggio and Coby Morales drove in three apiece in the loss... Tampa scored six in the fourth inning en route to a 9-5 win at Dunedin. Josue Gonzalez homered and drove in three while Tyler Watson added a home run and a pair of runs batted in.







