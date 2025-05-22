May 22 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Columbus Clippers

May 22, 2025 - International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







IOWA CUBS (24-20) at COLUMBUS CLIPPERS (21-23)

Thursday, May 21 - 11:05 AM CT - Huntington Park - Columbus, Ohio

RHP Tommy Romero (0-0, 4.15) vs. LHP Will Dion (2-3, 4.75)

TODAY'S GAME: The Iowa Cubs play the third of a six-game series at the Columbus Clippers this morning...right-hander Tommy Romero will make his second start with Iowa this season...left-hander Will Dion will make his ninth appearance (sixth start) for Columbus.

WEDNESDAY MORNING: The Iowa Cubs dropped the second game of the series yesterday at Columbus by a 14-5 score...the Clippers scored 10 runs in the third inning thanks to five home runs...Columbus finished with six home runs in the game, which is the second-most surrendered by the I-Cubs this season, trailing eight on April 16 vs. St. Paul... Owen Caissie and Kevin Alcántara each homered for Iowa with Alcantara hitting two.

THE JAGUAR: Kevin Alcántara went 2-for-3 with a walk and two home runs yesterday...it marked his fifth career multi-homer game and his first since April 23, 2024 at Rocket City...he is one of four I-Cubs to have a multi-homer game this season, along with Matt Shaw (two), Moises Ballesteros (two) and Chase Strumpf (two).

AWARD TOUR: Carlos Pérez was named the International League Player of the Week for the period of May 12-18 the league announced yesterday...in five games vs. St. Paul, Pérez slashed .615/.737/.1.615 (8-for-13) with five doubles, two home runs, seven RBI and six walks...he became the first I-Cub to be named IL Player of the Week this season and first since Moises Ballesteros on Aug. 26-Sept. 1...Carlos snapped his extra-base hit streak at six games yesterday...it is tied for the longest such streak in the International League this season and longest by an I-Cub since Alexander Canario (seven) on May 18-25, 2024.

WHAT'S THE DIFFERENCE?: Despite being in third place in the International League West Division, the I-Cubs have the second-best run differential in the International League West Division (+50) trailing Nashville (+54)...just two teams have a better run differential than Iowa in the entire International League, Lehigh Valley (+930) and Durham (+62).

GOOD MORNING: The I-Cubs are set to play their sixth and final morning game of the 2025 season...Iowa has gone 0-5 in games played before 12:00 CT this season.

THE BIG O: Outfielder Owen Caissie hit his seventh home run of the season yesterday...Owen has 17 extra-base hits in his 35 games played during the 2025 campaign...Caissie did not hit his seventh home run last season until June 12.

WINS!: The Iowa Cubs won five straight games from May 14-17 before falling in the series finale vs. St. Paul on Sunday...marked Iowa's first win streak of at least five games since they won eight straight on Sept. 13-21, 2023.

GO LONG: Jonathon Long snapped his hit streak at nine games Saturday and his on-base streak to 14 games as he was pulled for Greg Allen ...Long ranks among International League leaders in hits (T-2nd, 55), batting average (4th, .355) and RBI (T-8th, 31).

PUNCHIES: The Iowa Cubs struck out a season-high 17 batters Friday night...marked the most by an I-Cubs team since Sept. 12, 2024 in which they struck out 18...just seven teams in the International League have struck out at least 17 in a game this season.

GETTING IT DONE: Jonathon Long tallied six RBIs Thursday as part of a three-hit game...he is one of nine players in the International League to have a game with at least six RBI...Long became the first I-Cub with a six-RBI game since Jared Young on Aug. 30, 2023 at Toledo.

VS. COLUMBUS: Iowa and Columbus are set to play their first six-game series...Iowa will host Columbus on June 24-29 and July 18-20...Iowa went 8-10 vs. Columbus last season including 2-4 on the road.

HIT PARADE: The I-Cubs led the International League with a .273 batting average and rank second in the International League with 403 hits, trailing Lehigh Valley who has 425...Iowa has played the fewest games in the IL this season with 44 with Lehigh Valley playing 47.







