Clippers Fall to Cubs Thursday Afternoon

May 22, 2025 - International League (IL)

COLUMBUS - A season-high four game winning streak came to and end Thursday afternoon at Huntington Park as the Columbus Clippers fell to the Iowa Cubs, 10-2.

Milan Tolentino provided the first tally for the Clippers when he clubbed a solo home run in the bottom of the 2nd inning, giving Columbus the early 1-0 advantage. It was the second straight game with a long ball for Tolentino, tying him for the team-lead on the season with six total alongside Dom Nunez and Will Wilson.

Starting pitcher Will Dion struck out six batters over 4.0+ innings of work, but was ultimately saddled with the loss to fall to 2-4 on the season. Dion left two inherited runners on base before the Cubs exploded for five runs in the top of the 5th inning.

Iowa added three more in the 6th and two more in the 9th to pull ahead comfortably, 10-1. The Clippers were unable to mount a miracle comeback. Yordys Valdes hit his second home run of the season (and second in as many days) with none on in the 9th inning.

Columbus falls to 21-24 on the year, while the Cubs improve to 25-20. The series continues Friday evening with Minecraft Movie Night and $5 Friday. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05pm. Tickets are available by visiting ClippersBaseball.com.







