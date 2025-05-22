IronPigs and Bisons Postponed on Thursday, May 22
May 22, 2025 - International League (IL)
Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release
Allentown, Pennsylvania - The Thursday, May 22nd game between the Lehigh Valley IronPigs and the Buffalo Bisons at Coca-Cola Park has been postponed due to inclement weather.
The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Saturday, May 24th, with first pitch slated for 4:35 p.m. Both games will be seven-inning contests. Gates will open at 3:30 p.m.
The game regularly scheduled for Friday, May 21st with first pitch at 7:05 p.m. remains on as planned.
Thursday's game ticket is good for both games of the doubleheader on Saturday. Fans with tickets for Saturday's originally scheduled game will also be able to attend both games.
All tickets from tonight's game date may be exchanged for any home game during the remainder of the 2025 season, subject to availability. Tickets can be exchanged over the phone (610-841-7447) or in person at the Provident Bank Ticket Office. Bacon USA members can call their account manager directly to process the exchange.
The IronPigs are presented by Capital Blue Cross.
