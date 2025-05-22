Bats Twirl One-Hitter in Game Three Victory

May 22, 2025 - International League (IL)

Louisville Bats News Release







LOUISVILLE, Kentucky - The Louisville Bats took game three of the six-game series with the Gwinnett Stripers by winning 5-1 on Thursday night at Louisville Slugger Field. Five Louisville pitchers came in and threw a combined one-hitter, the 11th time in franchise history that the Bats given up one hit in a nine-inning affair.

Rhett Lowder, the second-ranked prospect in the Reds organization, got the start. He threw a scoreless first inning but then suffered an injury at the beginning of the second frame and had to be relieved. Alan Busenitz (W, 2-2) came in and surrendered a home run to the first batter he faced. Gwinnett led 1-0 after the inning concluded.

The Bats had baserunners during the first three innings but couldn't bring any of them home to score. They left five runners on base through two innings but found a way to score in the fourth inning.

Jack Rogers hit a leadoff single off Gwinnett starter Nathan Wiles (L, 1-4). Will Banfield followed up with a single off his own. Bryson Brigman hit a grounder to first base, but the Stripers couldn't get an out, and the sacks were full. With two away, Blake Dunn drilled a ball into right-center and turned on the jets to make it to third. The bases-clearing triple made the score 3-1 in favor of the Bats.

After the home run, Busenitz prevented the Stripers from reaching second base until he was pulled in the fifth inning. Yosver Zulueta came in to pitch and kept the streak going. In the bottom of the frame, the Bats loaded the bases for the third time in the game but came up empty-handed to end the inning, the score still 3-1.

Zulueta threw two scoreless innings before he was taken out for Lenny Torres Jr. in the seventh. He sat down the first three batters and held Gwinnett to just one hit through seven.

In the bottom of the seventh, the Bats added some insurance runs. Edwin Rios started with a single into right, and Rogers picked up his fourth hit of the day with a base hit. Will Banfield doubled down the left field line and brought both runners in to score. Louisville led 5-1 after the inning and never looked back.

Torres Jr. allowed three walks in the eighth, but Zach Maxwell came in and navigated out of the jam without forfeiting a run. Maxwell (S, 4) finished the game in the ninth, and the bullpen combined for eight scoreless innings after Lowder's injury.

Rogers finished 4-4 with four singles, and Banfield finished 2-4 with two RBI. Dunn picked up three RBI of his own with his triple.

The Bats (21-26) will continue their series with the Stripers (21-27) with game four on Friday night. First pitch is set for 7:15 with Nick Curran and Jim Kelch on the call on Sports Talk 790.







International League Stories from May 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.