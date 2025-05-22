'It Was All Worth It' - How Letting Go Led Levi Jordan to the Show

May 22, 2025 - International League (IL)

At 4:30 a.m. on June 24, 2024, the Seattle sky remained enveloped in darkness, daylight yet to unfold. Most people lay fast asleep, hours away from beginning their day. Mark Weise wasn't one of those people.

The Puyallup high school baseball coach stood in a snaking security line at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. As Weise inched through the queue, a text from his former player, Levi Jordan, lit up his phone. This wasn't just any text, though. For a high school baseball coach, it was the text:

"I'm going to the show."

While the rest of the world remained adrift in a sea of dreams, Weise learned that Jordan's dream was now a reality. Surrounded by groggy travelers and TSA workers, Weise couldn't contain his emotions.

"I'll never forget that moment waiting in the security line - the 55-year-old man crying," Weise said.

Between Weise's profound admiration and pride for Jordan, and the realization that, at 28, Jordan was hours away from donning a Cincinnati Reds jersey, it's no wonder Weise was moved to tears. That moment was a decade in the making.

But 10 years earlier, when Jordan hung up his high school jersey, that moment was little more than a distant fantasy. After all, he thought he had left baseball behind.

Unbeknownst to Jordan, walking away would lead him to the show a decade later.

Levi Jordan starred in both baseball and football at Puyallup High School in Washington.Anna Rouch/Louisville Bats

From a young age, Jordan's athleticism shined through. He dabbled in nearly every sport before ultimately narrowed in on football and baseball in high school. He was even awarded Puyallup's senior athletic scholarship and crowned the News Tribune's 2013-14 All-Area male senior athlete.

Despite his innate talent and athleticism, Jordan faced one major obstacle: his size. He started high school at 5-foot-5, 115 pounds, and finished just three inches taller. Still, that didn't stop Jordan from dominating each fall and spring.

On the gridiron, Jordan amassed 949 receiving yards, tallied 12 touchdowns and snagged five interceptions his senior year. Jordan's impact as a two-way player was undeniable.

When spring arrived, Jordan showcased his athleticism on the diamond. Hitting .312 with 34 runs, a homer, four doubles and 20 RBI as senior captain, he bolstered Puyallup's lineup.

What truly set Jordan apart wasn't his stats - it was his leadership and uncanny ability to win. Leading Puyallup to its first-ever state title exemplified that.

"In 2014 we were 28-0, ranked like third in the country," Weise said. "I remember the semifinal game; it was 3-2 in the bottom of the sixth inning. Levi comes in the dugout and goes 'Coach, don't worry, we got this.' He's a once in a lifetime type of young man."

Excelling as a two-way football player, captaining a 28-0 baseball campaign and fueling a championship run speaks volumes. It reinforces Weise's perception of Jordan as someone with elite skill and character. But to scouts, his smaller stature undercut those strengths.

Jordan received just one offer from a local Division-III school but declined, prioritizing his education and life beyond the game. He committed to the University of Washington's engineering program, preparing to walk away from baseball.

Instead, he found himself walking on for the Huskies.

"(Washington) reached out and offered me a spot, and I'm pretty fortunate to be the guy they called when that happened because it's all part of a greater plan," Jordan said. "Looking back, they could have called anyone. But they gave it to me, and I took it and ran with it."

Sure, the Huskies could've called anyone, but Jordan's phone didn't ring by chance. Washington recognized his potential, drive and winning ways.

Fast forward four years, and Jordan etched his name into Huskies history, finishing with the fifth-most games played. More significantly, Jordan helped power Washington's first-ever College World Series appearance.

Propelled by collegiate accolades and accomplishments, Jordan's career progressed. Four years after being overlooked and underestimated, he was drafted by the Chicago Cubs in the 2018 MLB Draft.

"(Jordan) always had to play the card that 'you're not big enough,' 'you're not fast enough,' 'you're not strong enough,'" Weise said. "Everybody looks at the things that they don't think he can do, and that's what made him a big leaguer."

For the following five years, Jordan shuffled through the Cubs' farm system. But after the 2023 season, he intended to throw in the towel and transition into coaching. In fact, he verbally committed to a coaching position at his alma mater in December 2023.

"I told him 'Yes, I will take this position, this is a great job for me, this is an awesome departure from playing and entry into coaching.'"

There was just one caveat. With the Minor League Rule Five Draft a few days out, Jordan held off signing on the dotted line.

Sure enough, a few days later the Reds selected Jordan from the Cubs in the draft. He may have been ready to step away from the game, but the game wasn't ready to let him go as he embarked on a new journey with the Reds, the first organization change of his pro career.

"Every time I'm almost out of baseball it grabs me back in, and I took the opportunity and ran with it," Jordan said.

That was evident from the moment Jordan arrived in Triple-A Louisville athte start of last year. Fifty-four games into 2024, he posted a .302 average, 10 doubles, five homers and 24 RBI. When injuries plagued the Reds, Jordan was called up to make his MLB debut.

"(It was) such a surreal moment," Jordan said. "For it all to be worth it. Everything I ever went through in baseball, whether that was years of success, years of failure, years of injury."

"Everything that I went through, it was all worth it."

Twelve hours after the call-up, Jordan took the field at Great American Ballpark on June 24, 2024, fulfilling the ultimate baseball dream. In his debut, the 28-year-old checked off several more milestones: his first hit, double, run and RBI.

And how 'bout now collecting your first MLB hit!

Congrats, @levijordan_! pic.twitter.com/D6ltWoBwGK

- Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) June 25, 2024

Jordan's MLB debut contrasts starkly with the path that led him there. In one day, Jordan racked up milestone after milestone, culminating a decade-long pursuit.

Leveraging years of professional baseball experience, Jordan recognizes the game's expansive scope and relentless pursuit of progress.

"As cool as it was to be in the major leagues, I want to get back now," Jordan said. "What I've done in my life is cool, I've checked boxes, but there's more to do, more boxes to check."

Jordan's performance with the Bats so far in 2025 affirms that outlook, even with a shaky start to the season.

Having navigated struggles and slumps throughout his career, Jordan understands the ebbs and flows of baseball. After posting a .171 clip in April, he's flipped the script in May. With a .294 average and a .569 slugging percentage, Jordan blends consistency at the plate with potent power.

As he demonstrated in high school and college, Jordan's value extends beyond stats. Given his extensive experience and drive to challenge teammates by example, Jordan offers vital leadership, especially for younger players working their way up the professional ranks. His distinguished journey fosters a unique perspective.

"I can honestly say I don't regret a single thing I've ever done in my baseball career," Jordan said. "There's nothing I would change about how I have gone about my career. I'd love to talk to senior in high school Levi and just reassure him that what he's doing is the right thing."

At the time, "the right thing" was accepting a future beyond baseball. 18-year-old Jordan didn't know it yet, but stepping away from baseball was the key to paving his path.

Unknowingly, letting go of the game set the stage for his professional baseball career.

It set the stage for four years playing for the Huskies, a ticket to the College World Series and a shot at the show. It set the stage for Mark Weise's emotional moment at Seattle-Tacoma Airport, a decade down the road.

Most importantly, it set the stage for Jordan to still play the game he loves 11 years later.







