Mud Hens Take Both Games in Thursday Night Double-Header
May 22, 2025 - International League (IL)
Toledo Mud Hens News Release
Toledo, OH - The Toledo Mud Hens and the Indianapolis Indians competed in a double-header on Thursday, May 22, at Fifth Third Field, with first pitch of game one coming at 5:35 p.m.
Indianapolis got the bats going early with a two-out base hit from Nick Yorke in the top of the first and a solo home run from Matt Gorski in the top of the second to give the Indians an early 1-0 lead.
Toledo notched their first hit of the night with a Hao-Yu Lee single in the bottom of the fourth.
The Indians answered quickly in the top of the fifth with a base hit to left from Matt Frazier, but his momentum was cut short when Mud Hens catcher Stephen Scott threw him out trying to steal second.
In the bottom half of the inning, leadoff hitter Bligh Madris evened the score with a solo shot to right field, tying the game at 1-1. Ryan Kreidler was hit by a pitch and stole second, followed by a walk from Scott to put two on. Riley Unroe then came through with an RBI double, giving the Mud Hens a 2-1 lead.
Frazier got his second hit of the night for Indianapolis with a double to center field in the top of the seventh, but he would be left stranded as Toledo got their first win of the night, 2-1.
Jordan Balazovic tossed two strong innings to earn the game one win for the Mud Hens, with Matt Manning picking up the hold and Matt Gage securing the save.
First pitch for game two was thrown at 8:05 p.m. at Fifth Third Field.
Jahmai Jones recorded the first hit of game two with a single in the bottom of the second, then stole second and scored on a Brian Serven RBI single. Kreidler and Serven would also cross the plate, sending the Mud Hens into the third with a 3-0 lead.
Gage Workman was hit by a pitch and stole second, setting the stage for Austin Murr to deliver an RBI double that extended Toledo's lead to 4-0 in the fourth.
The Mud Hens would continue their run in the bottom of the fifth with Jace Jung hitting a solo bomb to make their lead 5-0.
Indianapolis tallied their first hit of game two in the top of the sixth with an Eli Wilson single, followed by a Yorke double to left, but both runners would be left stranded.
Murr for the Mud Hens would get his second hit of the game in the bottom of the sixth with a base hit.
Dietrich Enns dominated on the mound through four hitless innings for the Mud Hens, striking out eight before exiting the game due to injury. Ricky Vanasco would earn the win for game two, pitching two innings and striking out five.
The Toledo Mud Hens will face the Indianapolis Indians again tomorrow, May 23, with first pitch at 7:05 p.m.
Game One Notables:
Bligh Madris (1-2, HR, R, RBI, BB)
Riley Unroe (1-2, 2B, RBI)
Matt Manning (1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K)
Game Two Notables:
Jace Jung (2-3, HR, R, RBI)
Austin Murr (2-3, 2B, 2 RBI)
Dietrich Enns (4.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 8 K)
