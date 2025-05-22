Red Wings Hang on for 6-4 Win against Mets

May 22, 2025 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







The Rochester Red Wings bounced back from a Wednesday afternoon loss with a 6-4 win against the Syracuse Mets Thursday night. 2B Darren Baker led the way offensively with two hits and two RBI, and is now batting an even .300 (15-for-50) in the month of May. RHP Cade Cavalli turned in a solid 5.0 innings on the mound en route to his first win as a Red Wing since August 20, 2022.

The Red Wings got the scoring going with two outs in the top of the third inning, following back-to-back groundouts, SS Jackson Cluff was hit by a pitch in the back. A couple pitches later Cluff stole second before advancing to third on an error by Syracuse catcher Hayden Singer. 2B Darren Baker then dug in and beat out an infield single to third, scoring Cluff and putting the first run up on the board.

The Mets got their bats going in the bottom of the third, as RF Gilberto Celestino went deep to left center field, his fourth home run of the season, to pull the score even at one. Syracuse kept threatening with a walk by DH Jon Singleton and a single to left field by former Red Wing 1B Joey Meneses, however RHP Cade Cavalli shut down the Mets momentum, retiring the next two batters to end the inning.

It was Rochester's turn to swing the scoreboard back in their favor in the top of the fifth, starting with walks to C Drew Millas and CF Andrew Pinckney on eight-straight balls. Following a flyout to right field, Jackson Cluff hit into a fielder's choice to make it first and third with two outs. Cluff then recorded his second stolen base of the game, and following another throwing error (the Mets third error of the game), Millas scored and Cluff advanced to third. A flyout to center then ended the top half of the inning.

After 6.0 strong innings from Syracuse starter RHP Nolan McLean, the Mets went to their bullpen in the seventh. Drew Millas led off the inning with a four pitch walk, followed by an Andrew Pinckney single up the middle. An impressive at-bat ensued from DH Juan Yepez, who drew a walk on twelve pitches, fouling off eight of them to load the bases. Cluff and Baker got involved in the action both chipping in RBI singles to make it 4-1 Rochester. 3B Brady House hit a deep sacrifice fly to center, scoring another run. The Wings then executed a double steal with 1B Andrés Chaparro up to bat, in which Baker swiped second, and Cluff used the opportunity to sneak another run across the board, boosting the Red Wings lead to 6-1. Another big Rochester inning resulting from timely hitting and baserunning.

The Mets did have an answer in the ensuing half-inning, as 2B Luke Ritter got it going with a single to left. After a pitching change, SS Yonny Hernández was hit by a pitch, and CF Drew Gilbert reached on an infield single to continue his 26 game on base streak. RF Gilberto Celestine then grounded into a 6-4-3 double play, two big outs for the Wings as the Mets second run crossed the plate. However, Jon Singleton had an answer, responding with a two-run home run making it 6-4 in favor of the Red Wings. RHP Patrick Weigel came in to record the final out of the inning, striking out LF Donovan Walton on four pitches.

Syracuse came to bat still down a pair of runs in the bottom of the ninth, and immediately put pressure on with back-to-back walks from Drew Gilbert and Gilberto Celestino. RHP Eduardo Salazar closed the door with a pop out, a strikeout and a ground out to lock up his second save of the season and the Red Wings second win of the series, 6-4.

Nationals No. 7 ranked prospect (MLB.com) Cade Cavalli took the ball for his fourth start of the season with the Red Wings. The University of Oklahoma product turned in 5.0 strong innings on the mound, allowing one earned on four hits, while striking out five and walking one. RHP Parker Dunshee entered for the sixth, and worked 1.0 frame while allowing one earned on one hit with a walk before turning the ball over to LHP Konnor Pilkington with a runner on in the seventh. The southpaw surrendered two earned on three hits across 0.2 of an inning. Patrick Weigel followed and turned in 1.0 scoreless inning of his own with a walk and a strikeout. Eduardo Salazar finished things off with a four-out save, while striking out one and walking three without allowing a hit.

2B Darren Baker is Thursday night's Player of the Game for Rochester. The California native picked up a pair of singles and drove in two RBI in the win, while adding his ninth stolen base of the season. He has now hit safely in four consecutive games, including three multi-hit performances. The stolen base is his 66th in a Red Wings uniform, pulling him within three of Jack Sturdy for sixth-most in franchise history.

Rochester looks to take control of the series and guarantee at least a split Friday night. Southpaw Andrew Alvarez will take the ball to start for the Red Wings against Mets RHP Blade Tidwell. The first pitch will once again be at 6:35 p.m.







