Redbirds Rally for Three Runs in Eighth to Take Game Three at Jacksonville
May 22, 2025 - International League (IL)
Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds snagged game three of a six-game series at the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Triple-A, Miami Marlins) by a 5-2 final score on Thursday night at VyStar Ballpark in Jacksonville.
Second baseman Jose Fermin gave Memphis an eighth-inning lead with a two-run single. The right-handed hitter went 2-for-2 on the night with three RBIs, two walks and two stolen bases. First baseman Ryan Vilade went 3-for-5 with two runs scored and a triple. Right fielder Bryan Torres smacked his third home run of the season to tie the game at one in the second inning.
Starting pitcher Michael McGreevy dazzled in 6.0-plus innings of work. The right-handed pitcher allowed two runs on seven hits, walked two and struck out six. Rob Kaminsky (1-0) earned his first win with Memphis in his first appearance with the Redbirds this season with a hitless seventh inning. Riley O'Brien (S, 1) nailed down his first save of the year with a perfect ninth.
With the win, Memphis now leads the season series over Jacksonville five games to four.
The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Tuesday, June 3 to begin a six-game series at AutoZone Park against the Indianapolis Indians (Triple-A, Pittsburgh Pirates) with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CDT.
For more information on the Redbirds 2025 season visit www.memphisredbirds.com. Additional information about ticket on-sales, promotions, theme nights, and giveaways will be available throughout the season.
