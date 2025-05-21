SWB RailRiders Game Notes- May 21, 2025

May 21, 2025 - International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (21-22) vs. Nashville Sounds (27-18)

May 21, 2025 | Games 44 & 45 | Road Games 22 & 23

First Horizon Park | First Pitch 6:05 P.M. EST

Game One: RH Sean Boyle (3-4, 4.28) vs. RH Brandon Woodruff (1-0, 2.81)

Game Two: LH Brandon Leibrandt (1-0, 3.10) vs. RH Aaron Civale (1-0, 0.00)

LAST TIME OUT- NASHVILLE, TN (May 20, 2025) - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders series opener in Nashville against Sounds at First Horizon Park has been postponed due to incoming severe weather. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Wednesday, May 21. The first of two seven-inning games will begin at 6:05 P.M. Eastern. Game two will start 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first game.

On Sunday, the RailRiders fell to the Toledo Mud Hens 10-8 at PNC Field. Toledo plated three runs in the top of the first against RailRiders starter Carlos Carrasco and added two more in the second on a Jace Jing home run for a 5-0 lead. Alex Jackson put Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on the board in the home half of the second, launching an offering off Mud Hens starter Lael Lockhart 112 MPH out of the park to pull within four. Toledo went back up five runs in the third off reliever Leonardo Pestana. After Margot singled with two outs, Ryan Kreidler doubled for a 6-1 lead. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre dug into the deficit in the bottom of the third. Cooper Hummel singled and Everson Pereira was hit by a pitch, setting up an RBI single from T.J. Rumfield to trail 6-2. Alex Jackson followed with a two-run base hit to narrow the gap to 6-4. Riley Unroe led off the top of the fourth with an inside-the-park home run, putting Toledo ahead three.

The RailRiders took the lead in the bottom of the sixth with four runs, keyed by a Dominic Smith home run and a bloop base hit by Cooper Hummel. Toledo answered in the eighth when Margot hit his third RBI of the contest, tying the game at eight. Toledo tallied two runs against outfielder Ismael Munguia, who was brought on to pitch in the top of the ninth. Munguia was tagged with the loss and Matt Gage was the benefactor in the win.

LONG TIME GONE- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre opens its first series in Nashville since May 1991 with a doubleheader tonight. The Red Barons and Sounds met 15 times during the Triple-A Alliance era, with Nashville leading the all-time set 8-7. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre has not played a game in Nashville in nearly 34 years (12,393 days). The last meeting between the Red Barons, then a Phillies affiliate, and the Sounds, a Reds affiliate at the time, was June 16, 1991, at Lackawanna County Stadium - a 3-1 Nashville win. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's last game at Greer Stadium, Nashville's old home, was May 26, 1991 - an 8-4 Red Barons victory capped by Rick Schu, who went 2-4 with a home run and five runs batted in.

DOIN' THIS- Sean Boyle gets this call in the series opener against Nashville tonight. The right-hander makes his ninth appearance and his seventh start, sporting a 3-4 mark with a 4.24 ERA over a team-best 40 innings with a team-high 45 strikeouts. Boyle worked in relief last Wednesday, following Brandon Leibrandt and Brent Headrick with three innings of work for his fifth career save. Boyle struck out five on 54 pitches.

I GO BACK- Brandon Leibrandt was activated from the Development List on Tuesday and starts game two this evening. The southpaw's last start was a no-decision last Wednesday against Toledo, spanning four innings with one run allowed on four hits with three strikeouts.

UNBROKEN- Clayton Beeter and Scott Effross have reported to the RailRiders after completing their MLB Rehab Assignments. Beeter was sidelined with right shoulder impingement syndrome while Effross was recovering from a hamstring injury. New York activated the Beeter and optioned him to the RailRiders on Friday after eight appearances between three levels. Over five games in Triple-A, Beeter allowed one run on three hits over 5.1 innings of work. Effross was pitching for Somerset last week and made four total appearances, combined with his time in the complex, going 1-0 with a 4.15 ERA.

GROWN MEN DON'T CRY- Kervin Castro and McKinley Moore were placed on the 7-Day Injured List Tuesday, retroactive to May 19.

THE LONG GOODBYE- Jose Rojas became the first player in Scranton/Wilkes-Barre history to hit three grand slams in a single season, and he has accomplished the feat in a matter of 17 days this month. Six players have hit two in a single calendar year, while five more hit two over their SWB careers, albeit not in the same season. The RailRiders have hit four this month. The team record for grand slams in a single season is eight, set in 2019. Billy Fleming, Trey Amburgey, Kyle Higashioka, Breyvic Valera, Mike Ford, Zack Zehner, Wendell Rijo and Gosuke Katoh each hit a grand slam that season.

ONE MAN BAND- Jesús Rodríguez has stretched his on-base streak to 26 consecutive games. It's the second-longest active streak in the International League entering play today, trailing José Fermín from Memphis and Charlotte's Kyle Teel by two games. Norfolk's Dylan Beavers had the longest streak in the league this year, reaching in 30 consecutive games from April 1 through May 8.

LESSON IN LEAVING- Former RailRiders lefty Tyler Matzek elected free agency in lieu of accepting an outright to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Matzek was DFA'd when Jonathan Loáisiga was activated from the Injured List, having made seven appearances for New York, allowing three runs on 11 hits over 6.1 innings pitched. With the RailRiders, the southpaw held a 1.93 ERA, striking out five and walking two.

FAMILY TRADITION- New York topped Texas 5-2. Aaron Judge and Ben Rice each hit home runs to back Will Warren's third win, keyed by 10 strikeouts... Somerset shut out New Hampshire 5-0. Tyler Hardman homered in the win... Hudson Valley fell 6-1 at Winston-Salem. The Dash plated four runs in the fourth off Kyle Carr to capture the series opener... Tampa topped Dunedin 7-4. Josue Gonzalez and Juan Matheus drove in two runs apiece in the win.







