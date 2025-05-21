Toledo Topples Indy 3-0 Behind a Pair of Solo Homers

May 21, 2025 - International League (IL)

TOLEDO, Ohio - The Toledo Mud Hens jumped on top of the Indianapolis Indians in the third inning and never looked back as a pair of solo homers fueled them to a 3-0 victory in a rain-shortened seven-inning contest on Wednesday afternoon at Fifth Third Field.

After a clean two frames from Braxton Ashcraft (L, 3-3), Toledo's (23-23) leadoff hitter, Gage Workman, cranked a 1-0 fastball out to right field to break the scoreless tie. The Mud Hens added a run in the fourth when Jahmai Jones reached on a lead-off double and was brought around to score on an RBI single from Manuel Margot. Toledo delivered their final blow in the sixth with a 420-foot blast from Jace Jung to cap the scoring.

Despite Toledo's offense, Ashcraft racked up a Triple-A career-high nine strikeouts across 6.0 innings of work. He has struck out five or more in each of his last five starts for the first time in his career, also marking the longest streak of five or more strikeouts by an Indians (26-18) pitcher this season. He was outdueled, however, by Toledo starter Nick Margevicius (W, 1-1), who allowed two hits and struck out seven across 6.0 scoreless innings.

The Indians and Mud Hens continue their six-game set with a doubleheader from Fifth Third Field on Thursday night beginning at 5:35 PM. Both teams have yet to name a starter for either contest.







