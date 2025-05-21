Mud Hens Earn 3-0 Win After Weather Stops Play at Fifth Third Field

May 21, 2025 - International League (IL)

Toledo, OH - The Toledo Mud Hens defeated the Indianapolis Indians 3-0 on Wednesday, May 21, at Fifth Third Field.

Left-hander Nick Margevicius started on the mound for Toledo and would retire the side to kick off the game.

Jace Jung worked a walk in the bottom of the first after a successful challenge, and Hao-Yu Lee followed with the game's first hit-a single to center field. However, both Mud Hens were stranded on base.

The Indians notched their first hit of the game with two outs in the top of the third as Alika Williams singled to right field. In the bottom half of the inning, Gage Workman hit a solo shot-his second with the Mud Hens-to put the first run of the game on the board.

Toledo's defense held firm in the fourth, turning a 6-4 inning-ending double play that sparked momentum heading into the bottom half. Jahmai Jones led off with a double and Manuel Margot followed with a RBI single to extend the Mud Hens' lead to 2-0.

Billy Cook answered with a double for Indianapolis in the top of the fifth, but he was left stranded as Toledo held their lead.

Jung opened the bottom of the sixth off with a solo home run, padding the Mud Hens' lead to 3-0.

Dylan Smith took the mound in the seventh and made a statement, striking out the first three batters he faced.

A weather delay would come in the bottom half of the seventh inning, and due to a poor forecast, the game would be called early, with Toledo taking the win 3-0.

The Toledo Mud Hens will face off against the Indianapolis Indians again tomorrow, May 22, for a double-header at Fifth Third Field. Game one will start at 5:35 p.m and game two will follow.

Notables:

Jace Jung (1-2, HR, R, RBI, BB)

Gage Workman (1-3, HR, R, RBI)

Nick Margevicius (6.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 7 K)







