Saints Best Team in Minors...In Rainouts, Overtake Portland with 13th Postponement of Season

May 21, 2025 - International League (IL)

ST. PAUL, MN - Take that Portland Sea Dogs. The St. Paul Saints and Sea Dogs entered Wednesday night tied atop the standings for most postponements/cancellations in Minor League Baseball. Mother Nature didn't let the Saints down as the Saints and Norfolk Tides were rained out for the second straight day. That gives the Saints 13 rainouts on the season, one more than the Sea Dogs.

The Saints and Tides will now play two doubleheaders in a three-day span with two, seven inning games on Thursday from Tuesday's rainout and two, seven inning games on Saturday from Wednesday's rainout. Both doubleheaders will begin at 5:07 p.m. and are scheduled for seven innings with game two beginning approximately 30-minutes at the conclusion of game one.

Fans that purchased tickets for the May 21 game via phone or online can exchange their tickets through the exchanges tab in their account. The exchange is equal to the ticket value of the ticket purchased and can be used towards any 2025 Saints regular season game. Fans that purchased tickets in person at the box office must redeem their tickets for any 2025 Saints regular season game during normal box office hours Monday-Friday, 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. or Saturday, 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m.

The two teams will play games one and two of their six-game series on Thursday night at 5:07 p.m. The Saints send RHP Cory Lewis (1-3, 9.27) to the mound in game one and RHP Simeon Woods Richardson (NR) to the hill in game two. Both games can be seen on the Saints Broadcast Network, cable access channels in and around the Twin Cities, MLB.TV, MiLB.TV, and the Bally Live app, and heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.







