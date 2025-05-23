Syracuse and Rochester Postponed on Friday, Doubleheader to be Played Saturday at 4:05 p.m.
May 23, 2025 - International League (IL)
Syracuse Mets News Release
Syracuse, NY - Friday night's game between the Syracuse Mets and the Rochester Red Wings has been postponed because of inclement weather. The game will be made up as part of a single-admission doubleheader on Saturday, May 24th beginning at 4:05 p.m. Game two will begin approximately 40 minutes after the conclusion of the first game. Gates will open at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday. As a reminder, fans with tickets on days of doubleheaders can attend both games.
Fans with tickets for Friday's postponed game may redeem those tickets for any other Syracuse Mets home game at NBT Bank Stadium for one calendar year from Friday's date. Seating is subject to availability, and tickets can be redeemed at the Syracuse Mets Ticket Office or by calling 315-474-7833.
