Festa and Adams Spectacular on the Hill, Wallner Produces at Plate in 10-2 Saints' Victory

May 23, 2025 - International League (IL)

St. Paul Saints News Release







ST. PAUL, MN - After 17 between starts David Festa looked as good as new. Travis Adams, in his role as long reliever, has been Mr. Reliable and was nearly unhittable following Festa. Matt Wallner was Matt Wallner. The three helped the St. Paul Saints overrun the Norfolk Tides 10-2 on Friday night at CHS Field in front of 6,004

Festa, who was on a pitch count, was impressive from the beginning even with the Tides scoring in the first. Vimael Machín hit a fly ball to left-center that Emmanuel Rodriguez had trouble seeing in the sun and fell in for a double. With two outs, Machín stole third and on the pitch, Festa bounced a slider in the dirt, it went back to the screen allowing Machín to score giving the Tides a 1-0 lead. Festa, however, struck out all three outs in the first inning.

From that point on Festa allowed just one hitter to reach, a two out double in fourth. He retired eight of the final nine men he faced going 3.2 innings allowing one run on two hits while walking one and fanning seven. He threw 54 pitches, 39 for strikes. He got 13 swings and misses while his fastball averaged 95.7 mph and he topped out at 96.7 mph.

The Saints sent 10 men to the plate, collected two hits, and plated five runs in the second inning. Jose Miranda led off the inning with a walk. With one out Rodriguez was hit by a pitch. Armando Alvarez followed with a walk to load the bases. With two outs, Will Holland drew a walk forcing in a run and tying the game at one. That brought up Wallner who clubbed a bases clearing double into the right field corner giving the Saints a 4-1 lead. After Mickey Gasper was hit by a pitch, Edouard Julien made it 5-1 with an RBI single to center.

Adams took over for Festa with two outs in the fourth. He allowed just three base runners across 4.1 scoreless innings. He allowed one hit, a leadoff single in the seventh, while walking two and striking out six, tying a career-high for most strikeouts out of relief. He threw 58 pitches, 38 for strikes and got 10 swings and misses on 29 swings.

Speed helped the Saints add to their lead in the fourth. Holland reached on an infield single to second. Holland went 1-2 with an RBI, three runs scored, and a stolen base. He stole second and took third on a throwing error by the catcher Chadwick Tromp. A wild pitch scored Holland increasing the lead to 6-1.

The Saints put up another crooked number in the seventh. Holland led off with a walk and Wallner singled him to third. With two outs Miranda roped an RBI double to left giving the Saints a 7-1 lead. The next hitter, Mike Ford, drilled a two-run double to left-center making it 9-1.

The final run for the Saints came in the eighth when Ryan Fitzgerald led off the inning with a walk. With one out Wallner singled. He finished the night 3-5 with a double, three RBI, and two runs. With two outs back-to-back walks to Julien and Miranda forced in a run making it 10-1.

Two walks, an error, and an infield single produced a run for the Tides in the ninth, but it wasn't nearly enough as the Saints cruised to their second straight victory.

The same two teams meet in a doubleheader, games four and five of a six-game series, on Saturday evening with game one beginning at 5:07 p.m. Both games are scheduled for seven innings with game two beginning approximately 30-minutes at the conclusion of game one. The Saints send RHP Marco Raya (0-3, 12.06) to the mound in game one against Tides RHP Cameron Weston (0-2, 4.70). In game two the Saints send RHP Andrew Morris (1-1, 3.44) to the mound and the Tides are TBA. Both games can be see on the Saints Broadcast Network, cable access channels in and around the Twin Cities area, MLB.TV, MiLB.TV, the Bally Live app, and heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.

St. Paul Saints (24-21) 10, Norfolk Tides (17-30) 2 May 23rd, 2025 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E Norfolk 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 2 5 1 St. Paul 0 5 0 1 0 0 3 1 x 10 8 0 Norfolk AVG AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BB SO PO A MachÃ-n, 2B .271 4 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 0 3 Mayo, 3B .209 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 0 0 Basallo, 1B .258 3 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 2 6 0 Bowens, RF .299 3 0 1 1 0 0 0 1 1 2 0 Vázquez, SS .281 4 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 2 Soto, L, DH .186 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 1 0 0 Tromp, C .217 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 10 0 Haskin, LF .250 4 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 2 1 0 Peguero, CF .235 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 5 0 Brnovich, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Bowman, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 Strowd, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Alcantara, R, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Pavolony, P .188 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Totals .253 31 2 5 2 0 0 1 5 15 24 6 BATTING 2B : MachÃ-n (9, Festa, D); Bowens (7, Festa, D).

TB : Bowens 2; Haskin; MachÃ-n 2; Vázquez 2.

RBI : Haskin (1).

2-out RBI : Haskin.

Runners left in scoring position, 2 out : Haskin; Tromp; Peguero 2.

GIDP : Tromp.

Team RISP : 2-for-11.

Team LOB : 7.

BASERUNNING SB : MachÃ-n (7, 3rd base off Festa, D/Gasper).

FIELDING E : Tromp (4, throw).

Pickoffs : Bowman (Rodriguez, Em at 1st base).

St. Paul AVG AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BB SO PO A Wallner, DH .556 5 2 3 1 0 0 3 0 1 0 0 Gasper, C .329 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 15 2 Julien, 2B .224 4 0 1 0 0 0 1 1 3 1 2 Miranda, 3B .194 3 2 1 1 0 0 2 2 0 0 1 Ford, M, 1B .254 5 0 1 0 0 0 2 0 1 8 0 Rodriguez, Em, CF .239 2 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 0 2 0 Alvarez, A, RF .245 3 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 1 0 Fitzgerald, SS .313 3 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 2 0 2 Holland, LF .306 2 3 1 0 0 0 1 2 1 0 0 Festa, D, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Adams, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 Bischoff, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 Totals .268 31 10 8 2 0 0 9 8 10 27 9 BATTING 2B : Wallner (1, Brnovich); Miranda (4, Alcantara, R).

TB : Ford, M; Holland; Julien; Miranda 2; Rodriguez, Em; Wallner 4.

RBI : Ford, M 2 (26); Holland (13); Julien (5); Miranda 2 (4); Wallner 3 (6).

2-out RBI : Ford, M 2; Miranda 2; Julien; Wallner 3; Holland.

Runners left in scoring position, 2 out : Ford, M 2; Miranda; Alvarez, A.

Team RISP : 4-for-11.

Team LOB : 7.

BASERUNNING SB : Holland (3, 2nd base off Bowman/Tromp).

PO : Rodriguez, Em (1st base by Bowman).

FIELDING DP : (Miranda-Julien-Ford, M).

Norfolk ERA IP H R ER BB SO HR BF Brnovich (L, 1-3) 6.44 1.2 2 5 5 3 4 0 12 Bowman 1.42 2.1 1 1 0 1 1 0 8 Strowd 7.02 1.0 0 0 0 0 1 0 3 Alcantara, R 8.69 2.2 5 4 4 4 4 0 17 Pavolony 0.00 0.1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 Totals 5.45 8.0 8 10 9 8 10 0 41 St. Paul ERA IP H R ER BB SO HR BF Festa, D 3.42 3.2 2 1 1 1 7 0 14 Adams (W, 3-1) 3.47 4.1 1 0 0 2 6 0 15 Bischoff 6.92 1.0 2 1 1 2 2 0 7 Totals 5.12 9.0 5 2 2 5 15 0 36 WP : Bowman; Festa, D; Bischoff.

HBP : Rodriguez, Em (by Brnovich); Gasper (by Brnovich).

Pitch timer violations : Brnovich (pitcher).

Pitches-strikes : Brnovich 48-23; Bowman 26-14; Strowd 10-8; Alcantara, R 68-39; Pavolony 3-3; Festa, D 54-39; Adams 58-38; Bischoff 36-18.

Groundouts-ïÃÂ¬Ãâyouts : Brnovich 1-0; Bowman 1-1; Strowd 1-1; Alcantara, R 2-1; Pavolony 0-1; Festa, D 2-0; Adams 4-2; Bischoff 1-0.

Batters faced : Brnovich 12; Bowman 8; Strowd 3; Alcantara, R 17; Pavolony 1; Festa, D 14; Adams 15; Bischoff 7.

Inherited runners-scored : Bowman 2-0; Pavolony 3-0; Adams 1-0.

Umpires : HP: Joe Belangia. 1B: Pete Talkington. 3B: Trevor Dannegger.

Official Scorer : Dan Zibell.

Weather : 63 degrees, Partly Cloudy.

Wind : 9 mph, Out To CF.

First pitch : 6:41 PM.

T : 2:50.

Att : 6,004.

Venue : CHS Field.







International League Stories from May 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.