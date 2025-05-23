Tomato Pie Overcooked by Bisons on Friday Night

Allentown, Pennsylvania - The Lehigh Valley Tomato Pie (33-15) managed to chip away at a seven-run deficit, putting the tying run on base in the seventh inning, but the Buffalo Bisons (18-28) ultimately pulled away late in a 14-6 loss on Friday night at Coca-Cola Park.

Buffalo was off and running early with an Orelvis Martinez two-run double in the first and then made it 3-0 on a Riley Tirotta solo homer in the third.

Buddy Kennedy go the 'Pigs on the board with an RBI fielder's choice in the third but Buffalo got that run right back on a Rainer Nunez solo homer in the fourth.

The Bisons stretched their lead to 8-1 with four runs in the fifth. Nunez drove in two more with a double before Josh Rivera drove in two himself with a base hit.

Three of those runs were immediately neutralized on a Payton Henry RBI single and two-run double for Christian Arroyo.

A balk scored Otto Kemp in the sixth before a Cal Stevenson RBI double made it a two-run game in the seventh. The Pies ultimately got the tying run on in the seventh, but stranded it aboard.

Buffalo put the game to rest in the eighth, scoring six times with two outs, sending 11 hitters to the plate in the frame.

Jacob Barnes (1-0) earned the win for the Bisons, allowing one run in 1.1 innings on two hits and a walk.

Nabil Crismatt (4-2) took the loss for the Pies, allowing eight runs in four-plus innings on 10 hits and two walks, striking out three.

The IronPigs and Bisons continue their series on Saturday, May 24th with a doubleheader starting at 4:35 p.m. with the second game slated to start approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one.

