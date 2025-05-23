Norfolk Loses Friday Night In St. Paul
May 23, 2025 - International League (IL)
Norfolk Tides News Release
ST. PAUL, MN - The Norfolk Tides (17-30) took a 10-2 loss to the St. Paul Saints (24-21) on Friday night in Minnesota. The Tides offense would struggle, as they were only able to record four base knocks. The Saints threw up two crooked numbers with five runs in the second inning and three in the seventh to take down the Tides.
Vimael Machín (1-for-3, 2B, SB, R) started the game off with a lead-off double that got lost in the sun by Emmanuel Rodriguez and found the grass in left center field. He would later steal third base and score on the same play due to a wild pitch by Saints' pitcher David Festa. The only other Tides to record a base hit today was TT Bowens (1-for-3, 2B, BB) with a double in the fourth, Luis Vázquez (1-for-4) with a single in the seventh and a single in the ninth (which was originally scored an error), and Hudson Haskin (1-for-4, RBI) with an RBI infield single in the ninth. Chadwick Tromp would win five ABS Challenges behind the plate for Norfolk.
St. Paul would put up five runs in the second which was capitalized by a Matt Wallner 3-run double down the right field line. Wallner, who is on Major League Rehab for the Minnesota Twins, went 3-for-5 with a double, three RBI, and two runs scored in tonight's game. Saints pitchers would tie their season high with 15 strikeouts.
Norfolk and St. Paul will face off in two seven inning doubleheaders tomorrow to make up for the postponement of Wednesday's game. Norfolk will send RHP Cameron Weston (0-2, 4.70) to the mound in game one to face off against RHP Marco Raya (0-3, 12.06) at 6:07 PM Eastern Time. Game two's starters are yet to be announced.
