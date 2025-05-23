Bats Hold on to Take Down Stripers, 4-3

May 23, 2025 - International League (IL)

Louisville Bats News Release







LOUISVILLE, Kentucky - The Louisville Bats staved off the Gwinnett Stripers in the fourth game of their set at Louisville Slugger Field on Friday evening. A game in which the Bats never trailed, the Bats have secured at least a series split with the Stripers heading into the final two games of the set this weekend.

After Bats starter Adam Plutko escaped trouble in the top of the first, Edwin Rios cracked a two-out, two-run shot over the Humana Cabana sign in right field, tying the team lead with his eighth big fly as Louisville carried a 2-0 lead into the second.

The Bats continued to put pressure on Stripers starter Ian Anderson (L, 1-1) in the second inning, with Jack Rogers and P.J. Higgins quickly reaching the corners with back-to-back singles. Davis Wendzel tapped a ball up the first base line to bring home Dunn, making it 3-0.

In his fourth start with the Bats, Plutko looked much better than he has all season. He posted zeroes in each of the first four frames with a pair of punchouts, and Louisville gave him even more insurance in the bottom of the fourth. Levi Jordan extended his team-leading doubles total with his 12th two-bagger of the year, and the red-hot Rogers knocked his sixth hit in the last two nights to bring home the Bats' fourth run.

Plutko finally cracked in the fifth, allowing a run on three hits in the frame before leaving with one out to get in the inning. Reiver Sanmartin (W, 1-1) entered in relief, striking out Jose Devers to end the inning with the Bats still in front, 4-1.

That score held as the game drifted into the late innings, but with two outs in the seventh, Eddys Leonard took Sanmartin deep to cut the Bats lead down to two. After Louisville went quietly in the bottom of the frame, Joe La Sorsa entered for the eighth, working around a leadoff walk to put up a zero.

Alexis Diaz (S, 1) got the ball for the ninth, looking to bounce back after taking the loss on Wednesday. He retired two of the first three batters he faced before drilling Leonard with a fastball, putting the tying run on base for Gwinnett. A walk to Cade Bunnell loaded the bases, moving that tying run into scoring position. The parade continued as Diaz gave up another free pass, plating a run to make it a one-run game. He eventually extinguished his own fire, forcing a high pop up behind third that fell into the glove of the shortstop Jordan, securing a 4-3 Bats victory.

Three Bats finished with multiple hits, including Francisco Urbaez, whose hitting streak was extended to 11 games.

The Bats (22-26) will continue their series with the Stripers (21-28) as they go for the series win on Saturday night. First pitch is set for 7:15 with Nick Curran and Jim Kelch on the call on Talk Radio 1080.







International League Stories from May 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.