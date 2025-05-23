Workman with Two Hits in Friday Loss to Indy

May 23, 2025 - International League (IL)

Toledo, OH - The Toledo Mud Hens fell to the Indianapolis Indians on Friday night at Fifth Third Field, with a final score of 4-0.

To start the game, Toledo sent right-handed pitcher Wilkel Hernandez (1-0, 2.16 ERA) to the mound, while Indianapolis countered with righty Carmen Mlodzinski (0-0, 0.00 ERA).

The Indians struck first with a two-out homer in the top of the first. Toledo responded with a base hit following a leadoff single from Gage Workman, but the Indians quickly shut down the threat with three straight outs.

Defense was the theme early on, as both teams traded a few base hits but couldn't push runners across. The score remained 1-0 through four innings.

Toledo began to show signs of life offensively after four consecutive three-up, three-down frames. The Hens loaded the bases with singles from Ryan Kreidler, Riley Unroe, and Workman, but Indianapolis again kept them off the board.

The game opened up in the sixth inning. After a walk, stolen base, and single, the Mud Hens made a call to the bullpen to replace Hernandez. He finished with 5.1 innings pitched, allowing 3 hits, 3 earned runs, 1 walk, 2 strikeouts, and 1 home run. PJ Poulin came in as relief.

The Indians kept the pressure on. A single, another stolen base, and a walk brought pinch-hitter Nick Yorke to the plate. Yorke doubled on his first at-bat, and a throwing error allowed three runs to score, extending the lead to 4-0.

Poulin's night ended after 0.2 innings, having allowed 1 hit, 1 run, 2 walks, and recording 1 strikeout. Ryan Miller took over on the mound in the seventh.

Although Toledo's bullpen held Indianapolis scoreless the rest of the way, the offense couldn't find a spark, and the Mud Hens dropped the game, 4-0.

Notables:

Gage Workman: 2 H, .296 AVG

Ryan Kreidler: 1 H, .230 AVG

The Mud Hens will continue their home stand tomorrow evening against the Indianapolis Indians with first pitch being at 7:05 p.m. And stay after the game to catch the first postgame fireworks show of the season.







