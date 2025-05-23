Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Top the Nashville Sounds, 10-5
May 23, 2025 - International League (IL)
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release
NASHVILLE, TN - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders beat the Nashville Sounds 10-5 Friday night at First Horizon Park. A five-run fourth and a four-run seventh keyed the win, helping Scranton/Wilkes-Barre snap a four-game skid.
The Sounds took a 1-0 advantage against RailRiders starter Allan Winans in the bottom of the second. With two down, Winans walked Eddie Rosario and Anthony Seigler. Raynel Delgado's single to right put Nashville up, driving in the first earned run Winans has surrendered this season over seven appearances.
The RailRiders sent all nine hitters to the plate in the fourth to build a 5-1 lead. Bryan De La Cruz tied the game with a run-scoring single, plating Alex Jackson. Andrew Velazquez's sac bunt brought in Jose Rojas for a 2-1 lead and a Nashville throwing error allowed De La Cruz to score to extend the lead. Ismael Mungia and Jesus Rodriguez added RBIs to close the fourth.
After Nashville tallied a run on a balk in the sixth, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre added four runs in the top of the seventh. Dominic Smith hit a three-run homer, a 405-foot blast to right, and Rojas doubled in Jackson for a 9-2 edge. The Sounds answered with three runs on three hits in the bottom of the seventh to get within four.
In the ninth, Rojas doubled in Jackson again to cap the scoring at 10-5.
Winans (3-0) worked five frames, allowing one run on four hits with five strikeouts. Tobias Myers (0-2) allowed the first five runs for Nashville and took the loss.
Rodriguez once again led off the game with a single and finished 3-for-4 to extend his hitting streak to 13 in a row and his on-base streak to 30 consecutive games. Rojas and De La Cruz added multi-hit efforts and five players drove in runs.
Game five of this series in Nashville is set for Saturday evening at 7:35 P.M. EST. Anthony DeSclafani is set for his second Scranton/Wilkes-Barre start, while Nashville has yet to announce a starting pitcher.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record: 22-25
22- 2 5
