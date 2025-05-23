Wild Friday Evening Ends in Defeat

May 23, 2025 - International League (IL)

COLUMBUS - The Columbus Clippers led 5-3 after a wild 1st inning on Friday night, but after things settled down the Iowa Cubs came back to secure a 7-5 victory over the ClipShow.

The newest Clippers, Aaron Davenport, surrendered three runs in the top of the 1st including a leadoff home run by Iowa's Christian Franklin. Columbus answered back with five runs in the bottom half of the 1st. Brayan Rocchio hit his second home run as a Clipper this season to lead the charge.

Unfortunately that would be the end of the run production for the Clippers on the evening, while Iowa struck for three runs in the 6th and an insurance run in the 9th. Petey Halpin chipped in two hits for Columbus, including his 8th double of the season.

The loss drops the Clippers to 21-25, while Iowa improves to 26-20.

The series continues this weekend. Saturday is the annual Star Wars Night highlighted by a special postgame fireworks show. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05pm. Tickets are available by visiting ClippersBaseball.com.







