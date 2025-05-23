Bulls Return Home for Six-Game Homestand Versus Cardinals Triple-A Affiliate

DURHAM, NC - The Durham Bulls begin a six-game homestand on Monday, May 26 versus the Memphis Redbirds, the Triple-A affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals.

Monday, May 26 vs Memphis

First Pitch: 5:05pm

Gates Open: 4:05pm

Memorial Day: The Bulls pay tribute to all those who have lost their lives while serving in our armed forces with a special 5:05pm start time

Wednesday, May 28 vs Memphis

First Pitch: 6:35pm

Gates Open: 5:30pm

 Thursday, May 29 vs Memphis

First Pitch: 6:35pm

Gates Open: 5:30pm

Game Sponsor: Blue Cross NC

Bark in the Park: Dogs are welcome to join their owners at the DBAP in outfield reserve and lawn sections. For more information on Bark in the Park, please click here.

Dollar Dog Thursday: Fans can once again enjoy $1 Sahlen's hot dogs at every Thursday night home game in 2025.

Throwback Thursday: The Bulls pay tribute to their longstanding partnership with the Tampa Bay Rays by wearing their Throwback Thursday jerseys and hats

Mental Health Awareness Night presented by Blue Cross NC: In partnership with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina, the Bulls recognize mental health awareness by highlighting community resources, starting conversations, and reducing stigmas associated with mental health.

Friday, May 30 vs Memphis

First Pitch: 6:35pm

Gates Open: 5:30pm

Friday Night Fireworks presented by bioMérieux: Stick around after every Friday night game for Friday Night Fireworks presented by bioMérieux!

Wizarding Night: Be here for a magical night at the DBAP on Wizarding Night, including special games, music, and more throughout the night.

Saturday, May 31 vs Memphis

First Pitch: 6:35pm

Gates Open: 5:30pm

Game Sponsor: Durham Police Department

Saturday Night Fireworks presented by Window World: Stick around after the game for our first Saturday night fireworks show of the season, presented by Window World!

Champ The Bat Dog presented by Dr. Judy Morgan's Naturally Healthy Pets: See Ripken the Bat Dog's brother Champ make fetch happen by grabbing Bulls players' bats on the field during the game.

Sunday, June 1 vs Memphis

First Pitch: 1:05pm

Gates Open: 12:00pm

Game Sponsor: LEGO® NINJAGO™

Kids Run The Bases presented by Nature's Twist: Kids 12 and under get to run the same bases as Bulls players after the game thanks to Nature's Twist.

LEGO® NINJAGO® Build Event: Team up to face the chaos with LEGO® NINJAGO® on Sunday, June 1st! Strike your best warrior pose with Lloyd and Zane and take your own Thunderfang Dragon of Chaos home.

Blue Monster Appearance: Wool E. Bull's frenemy the Blue Monster is scheduled to be in attendance at the DBAP.

