Memphis Offense Sputters for One Run at Jacksonville
May 23, 2025 - International League (IL)
Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds dropped game four of a six-game series at the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Triple-A, Miami Marlins) by a 3-1 final score on Friday night at VyStar Ballpark in Jacksonville.
The lone Memphis run came in on a left fielder Matt Koperniak fifth inning RBI single. Second baseman Bryan Torres reached base safely three times via walk in the loss. The two hits recorded by the Redbirds are the 2nd-fewest in a game this season.
Starting pitcher Alex Cornwell (1-4) allowed three runs on five hits, walked three and four strikeouts on the night. The left-handed pitcher came one out shy of a quality start and allowed two home runs. Ryan Fernandez and Nick Anderson added 2.1 innings of scoreless, hitless relief.
With the loss, the season series with the Jumbo Shrimp is tied at five games. Following the weekend portion of the series, Memphis will not see Jacksonville until the final road trip of the season in September.
The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Tuesday, June 3 to begin a six-game series at AutoZone Park against the Indianapolis Indians (Triple-A, Pittsburgh Pirates) with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CDT.
For more information on the Redbirds 2025 season visit www.memphisredbirds.com. Additional information about ticket on-sales, promotions, theme nights, and giveaways will be available throughout the season.
