SWB RailRiders Game Notes- May 23, 2025

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (21-25) vs. Nashville Sounds (30-18)

May 23, 2025 | Game 47 | Road Game 25 | First Horizon Park | First Pitch 7:35 P.M. EST

RH Allan Winans (2-0, 0.00) vs. RH Tobias Myers (0-1, 2.03)

Winans: Allowed 1 R (0 ER) 3 H over relief 4.0 IP in 5/17 Win vs. TOL with 4 K & 1 BB (7-2 RailRiders)

Myers: Allowed 4 R on 11 H over 3.2 IP in 5/17 Loss for MIL @ MIN with 4 K & 0 BB (7-0 Twins)

LAST TIME OUT- NASHVILLE, TN (May 22, 2025) - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders lost a 7-6 decision to the Nashville Sounds in 11 innings on Thursday evening at First Horizon Park. Alex Jackson homered twice as the RailRiders built a 6-1 lead, but saw the Sounds rally to tie the game in the seventh before falling on a walk-off single.

The RailRiders opened the scoring early, plating two runs against Sounds starter Bruce Zimmermann in the top of the first. Jesus Rodriguez led off with a single, extending his hitting streak to 12 straight and his on-base streak to 29 consecutive games. Rodriguez stole second and advanced to third on a single by Dominic Smith. T.J. Rumfield brought home the first run with a sac fly and Bryan De La Cruz singled in Smith for a 2-0 lead. Former Yankees farmhand Anthony Seigler singled, stole second and advanced to third on an error in the second inning. Nick Kahle singled Seigler in to cut the lead in half. Jackson answered with a 421-foot home run to left in the third for a 3-1 advantage. In the fourth, Ismael Munguia doubled in Jose Rojas and Andrew Velazquez for a 5-1 RailRiders lead. Jackson's second home run of the night, a solo blast in the top of the seventh, built a 6-1 edge. Nashville tied the game in the bottom of the seventh, sending 11 batters to the plate against three Scranton/Wilkes-Barre pitchers, scoring five runs four hits, two walks and a hit batter. Kahle singled in a pair, Bobby Dalbec added a two-run single and Ernesto Martinez, Jr. singled in former RailRider Oliver Dunn to tie the game at six.

In the bottom of the eleventh, Eddie Rosario singled off the right field wall with two outs, driving in the extra inning runner to secure the Sounds comeback win.

FREE- The RailRiders are now 2-3 in extras this season. Four of the five extra-inning games have at least gone 11 innings.

ONE MAN BAND- Jesús Rodríguez has stretched his on-base streak to 29 consecutive games with a leadoff single Thursday. He is currently tied for the second-longest active streak in the International League entering play today, matched with Charlotte's Kyle Teel and one game behind José Fermín from Memphis. Norfolk's Dylan Beavers had the longest streak in the league this year, reaching in 30 consecutive games from April 1 through May 8. Rodríguez's streak has matched Caleb Durbin for the best run from 2024 and currently sits seventh since the Yankees affiliation began in 2007, two games behind Kevin Russo and Jake Cave, who reached in 31 straight in 2009 and 2017, respectively.

HOW COUNTRY FEELS- Alex Jackson became the third RailRider to hit at least two home runs in a single game this season. Everson Pereira and Jose Rojas each had multi-homer games on May 1 at Syracuse. Rojas hit three while Pereira launched two in a 19-7 win that night over the Mets. Jackson has 14 multi-homer games in his career, including three twice. His last was a three home run, six RBI game for Durham at Lehigh Valley on April 9, 2024.

ANYWHERE WITH YOU- Through 24 road games, the RailRiders sport an 11-13 mark with a .247 average, 29 home runs and a 3.73 ERA. At PNC Field, the club has gone 10-12 with a .263 batting average, 25 homers and an ERA of 5.53, though 49 or the 130 runs allowed at home this season (38%) occurred during last week's six-game series against Toledo.

LONG TIME GONE- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre continues its first series in Nashville since May 1991 this evening. The Red Barons and Sounds met 15 times during the Triple-A Alliance era. Before Wednesday, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre had not played a game in Nashville in nearly 34 years (12,393 days). The last meeting between the Red Barons, then a Phillies affiliate, and the Sounds, a Reds affiliate at the time, was June 16, 1991, at Lackawanna County Stadium - a 3-1 Nashville win. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's last game at Greer Stadium, Nashville's old home, was May 26, 1991 - an 8-4 Red Barons victory capped by Rick Schu, who went 2-4 with a home run and five runs batted in.

COUNTRY ROADS- Brent Headrick was recalled by the Yankees earlier today. The southpaw began the season in New York's bullpen and did not allow a run over 5.1 innings of work before being optioned on April 7 when Ian Hamilton was activated off the Injured List. Over eight games for the RailRiders, Headrick was 2-0 with a 3.72 ERA over 9.2 innings with eight strikeouts and four walks.

I'M MOVIN' ON- On Wednesday, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre was swept in a doubleheader for the first time this season. The RailRiders had swept two and split three prior to last night's twinbill loss at Nashville. Despite losing both games, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre out hit the Sounds in both games, dropping their season mark to 16-3 when they outhit the opposition.

GRAND- Jose Rojas became the first player in Scranton/Wilkes-Barre history to hit three grand slams in a single season, and he has accomplished the feat in a matter of 17 days this month. Six players have hit two in a single calendar year, while five more hit two over their SWB careers, albeit not in the same season. The RailRiders have hit four this month. The team record for grand slams in a single season is eight, set in 2019. Billy Fleming, Trey Amburgey, Kyle Higashioka, Breyvic Valera, Mike Ford, Zack Zehner, Wendell Rijo and Gosuke Katoh each hit a grand slam that season.

FAMILY TRADITION- New York beat Texas 1-0 Thursday. Jorbit Vivas's first MLB home run was the difference in the series finale. The Yankees open a set at Colorado tonight... Somerset's game at New Hampshire was postponed due to rain and the Patriots and Fisher Cats will play a twinbill on Saturday... Hudson Valley bested Winston-Salem 13-2. Roc Riggio and Coby Morales each homered and Ben Hess notched the win... Tampa topped Dunedin 3-1. Griffin Herring struck out ten in the victory.







