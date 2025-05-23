Omaha Drops Third Straight to Salt Lake

May 23, 2025 - International League (IL)

SOUTH JORDAN, UT. - After what began as an offensive deadlock, the Omaha and Storm Chasers and Salt Lake Bees saw surges after back-and-forth innings. However, the Bees pulled ahead in the bottom of the 7th and held the lead for a 9-5 win, a third straight loss for the Chasers.

Nate Ackenhausen opened the game for the Storm Chasers and did not give up any runs in the 1st, despite issuing a walk and giving up a line-drive single. Luinder Avila took over on the mound for Ackenhausen in the 2nd, stranding two runners in scoring position with two consecutive strikeouts to end the inning.

In the bottom of the third inning, back-to-back singles put runners on the corners for the Bees. Avila obtained his 3rd strikeout of the game, but Salt Lake plated two runners on a groundout and single to take a 2-0 lead.

Omaha plated its first runs in the top of the 5th, as Nick Pratto walked with two outs and Tyler Tolbert tied the game at 2-2 with a two-run shot to left field, his second home run of the series.

Salt Lake responded to Tolbert's blast with a solo home run of their own in the 5th and Noah Murdock took over for Avila. Murdock got the final out of the inning and prevented any further damage and keep the Bees to a 3-2 lead.

Omaha's bats woke up in the 6th inning, with a powerful performance giving the chasers the lead. Jac Caglianone launched his first Triple-A home run, a 410-foot solo shot to right field. Cam Devanney followed with a home run of his own, his third in just as many games. MJ Melendez made it back-to-back-to-back home runs for the Storm Chasers, launching one to left-center for a 5-3 Omaha lead.

Murdock returned to the mound in the bottom of the 6th and delivered a 1,2,3 inning to maintain Omaha's lead, retiring 3 straight batter. The Bees struck back in the bottom of the inning to take a lead that held for the rest of the night. After a ground-rule double and walk, Junior Fernandez took over for Murdock and allowed both inherited runners to score, to tie the game at 5-5. Fernandez allowed a go-ahead single for 6-5 Salt Lake lead and excited with the bases loaded. Ryan Hendrix stepped in for Fernández and walked in a run, then a two-run single followed and the deficit increased to 9-5.

Omaha attempted to string runs together in the remaining innings but fell short. Melendez drew a one-out walk in the 8th and Tolbert continued his tear with a double in the 9th. The Storm Chasers were unable to recover, sealing the Bees' 9-5 victory.

Omaha will look to earn their first win of the series tomorrow against Salt Lake. First pitch is set for 7:35 p.m. CT at The Ballpark at America First Square.







