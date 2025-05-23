Bisons Blast Their Way to 14-6 Win against Lehigh Valley Friday Night

Allentown, PA - The Buffalo Bisons struck for double digit runs and hits, led by a four-hit night by Josh Rivera for a 14-6 victory against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs on Friday night at Coca-Cola Park. The team's 19 hits tied a season high.

Three base hits in the top of the first inning against Lehigh Valley starter Nabil Crismatt allowed the Bisons to enjoy a two-run inning. Davis Schneider was one of three right-handed batters to record a base hit against Crismatt. Riley Tirotta doubled, ahead of Orelvis Martinez's two-run double that scored both Schneider and Tirotta. The two runs scored gave Buffalo a 2-0 lead heading into the bottom of the first.

Tirotta's second hit of the game was a solo home run in the top of the third inning that extended the Bisons' lead to 3-0. It was the young infielder's sixth home run of the season. Lehigh Valley answered with a run in the last of the third inning to get back within two runs, 3-1. However, Rainer Nunez launched his sixth home run of the season to right field that restored Buffalo's three-run lead, 4-1.

Lehigh Valley was able to rally for three runs in the bottom of the fifth inning that kept Easton Lucas from having a chance at his second Triple-A victory of the season. Former Bison Payton Henry collected an RBI base hit for his 16th RBI of the season. That was followed by a two-run double by Christian Arroyo that trimmed Buffalo's lead to 8-4 through five innings.

The IronPigs would score solo runs in the bottom of the sixth and seventh innings, respectively, to get within two runs. Cal Stevenson's pinch hit RBI double trimmed Buffalo's lead to 8-6.

But the Bisons would respond with six runs in the top of the eighth inning to put the game out of reach from Lehigh Valley. Buffalo brought 11 batters to the plate against two different pitchers to extend the lead to 14-6. Six straight batters reached against Guillo Zuñiga, including three straight run producing base hits before Koyo Aoyagi secured the final out of the inning.

Rivera capped his four-hit night with an RBI single after Loperfido, Martinez, and Robertson recorded three straight RBI base hits for the Bisons. Martinez finished the game with two doubles, a triple, and three RBIs to help the Bisons offense secure their first win of the series. Seven of the Bisons' nine batters recorded multi-hit games in the victory.

Jacob Barnes won his first decision with the Bisons thanks to one and one-third innings of relief after Easton Lucas started for Buffalo. Kevin Gowdy and Justin Bruihl were the final two pitchers for the team, helping the bullpen record four and one-third innings of relief to preserve the win.

The Bisons and Lehigh Valley will play a doubleheader consisting of two seven inning games on Saturday afternoon starting at 4:35 p.m. The twin bill is a result of a rain out at Coca-Cola Park on Thursday night. You can listen to both games on The Bet 1520 AM, the Audacy App, and Bisons.com with the 'Voice of the Bisons' Pat Malacaro and Dave Popkin starting at 4:00 p.m.







