Pitching Shuts Down Memphis in 3-1 Win
May 23, 2025 - International League (IL)
Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - After jumping ahead in the first, the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp pitching staff held the Memphis Redbirds to just two hits in a 3-1win Friday night in front of 7,060 fans.
Jacksonville (30-19) jumped ahead in the bottom of the first. With one out, Andrew Pintar (3) crushed a solo homer off Memphis (25-22) starter Alex Cornwell (L, 1-4). Two batters later, Heriberto Hernandez (9) blasted the second homer of the inning, increasing the Jumbo Shrimp advantage to two.
After four scoreless innings, the Redbirds got on the board in the top of the fifth. Brody Moore started the frame with a walk and went to second on a groundout. After a pop out, Moore stole third and scored on a base hit from Matt Koperniak cutting the deficit to 2-1.
The Jumbo Shrimp extended their lead in the bottom of the sixth. Joe Mack walked and stole second. Two batters later, Troy Johnston knocked him in with a base hit pushing the lead to 3-1.
The pitching staff for Jacksonville led the way, allowing just two hits. Josh Simpson spun two perfect frames with one strikeout. Luarbert Arias contributed two scoreless innings, allowing just one hit with three walks. Austin Roberts (H, 4) pitched 0.2 innings, allowing one earned run on one hit with a walk. Anderson Pilar (W, 1-1) tossed 2.1 scoreless innings with one walk and one strikeout. Matt Pushard (S, 1) wrapped up the game with a six-out save, walking one and striking out three.
Jacksonville and Memphis meet again in Friday's 6:35 p.m. contest from VyStar Ballpark. RHP Robinson Piña (3-2, 3.62 ERA) starts for the Jumbo Shrimp against Redbirds LHP Drew Rom (0-0, 0.00 ERA). Coverage begins at 6:20 p.m. on MLB.tv, MiLB.tv, Bally Live, ESPN 690 AM and www.ESPN690.com.
Gates open at 5 p.m. as Honey Drippers weekend begins. The Jumbo Shrimp will pay homage to the delicious frozen treat that is enjoyed in the South by many but enjoyed in Duval as the Honey Dripper. They will be playing as the Jacksonville Honey Drippers. Be one of the first 2,000 fans to enter through the Main Gates on Georgia St. to receive this one-of-a-kind Honey Drippers hooded t-shirt, presented by VyStar Credit Union and Darley's Plumbing. It's perfect for the summer weather. **One giveaway per person, not per ticket.** **Giveaways only available when entering through the Main Gates on Georgia St.**
