Iowa Wins Second Straight in Columbus

May 23, 2025 - International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







COLUMBUS, OH - The Iowa Cubs (26-20) won their second straight game over the Columbus Clippers (21-25) by a 7-5 score tonight at Huntington Park.

The I-Cubs took a 3-0 lead in the first inning on a leadoff homer from Christian Franklin and run-scoring doubles from Owen Caisse and Ben Cowles. Columbus took a 5-3 lead in the bottom half of the first, highlighted by a two-run home run from Bryan Rocchio.

Iowa tied the game at 5-5 in the fourth inning on a two-run single from Moises Ballesteros. The I-Cubs took a 6-5 lead later in the frame as Franklin scored on an error.

Jonathon Long gave Iowa an insurance run with a solo home run in the ninth to extend the lead to 7-5.

Michael Fulmer, Luke Little and Gavin Hollowell combined for 5.1 scoreless innings in relief.

Iowa will play at Columbus on Saturday for the fifth of a six-game series with first pitch from Huntington Park slated for 6:05 p.m. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940 and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.







International League Stories from May 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.