Iowa Wins Second Straight in Columbus
May 23, 2025 - International League (IL)
Iowa Cubs News Release
COLUMBUS, OH - The Iowa Cubs (26-20) won their second straight game over the Columbus Clippers (21-25) by a 7-5 score tonight at Huntington Park.
The I-Cubs took a 3-0 lead in the first inning on a leadoff homer from Christian Franklin and run-scoring doubles from Owen Caisse and Ben Cowles. Columbus took a 5-3 lead in the bottom half of the first, highlighted by a two-run home run from Bryan Rocchio.
Iowa tied the game at 5-5 in the fourth inning on a two-run single from Moises Ballesteros. The I-Cubs took a 6-5 lead later in the frame as Franklin scored on an error.
Jonathon Long gave Iowa an insurance run with a solo home run in the ninth to extend the lead to 7-5.
Michael Fulmer, Luke Little and Gavin Hollowell combined for 5.1 scoreless innings in relief.
Iowa will play at Columbus on Saturday for the fifth of a six-game series with first pitch from Huntington Park slated for 6:05 p.m. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940 and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.
