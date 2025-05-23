Sounds Drop First Game of Series to RailRiders

May 23, 2025 - International League (IL)

NASHVILLE - Nashville dropped their first game of the series, losing 10-5 to the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders on Friday night. The two teams combined for 21 hits with the Sounds reaching double digit hits in a game for the 15th time this season.

Raynel Delgado got the Sounds on the board first with a RBI single in the bottom of the second inning to score Eddie Rosario who drew the first of two two-out walks in the inning. After cruising through the first three innings in his first start back with Nashville, Tobias Myers ran into some trouble in the top of the fourth. The RailRiders scored five runs to build their lead with the help of a couple Nashville errors and three un-earned runs charged to Myers.

After scoring on a balk in the bottom of the sixth to make it 5-2, Nashville saw their deficit climb to seven runs. The bulk of the damage came off a three-run home run off Jesus Liranzo in the seventh.

The Sounds fought back in their half of the inning. Three doubles in the frame before getting the first out cut the RailRiders lead to 9-5. Tyler Jay kept it there after pitching a hitless top of the eighth. Craig Yoho pitched the ninth and struck out the side but not before a walk and one-out double put the RailRiders ahead 10-5. The Sounds went three-up, three-down in their last trip to the plate.

The Sounds and RailRiders will finish up Memorial Day Weekend at the ballpark with the Sounds still in control of the series. A win in either of the remaining two games would give them their fourth consecutive series win. First pitch on Saturday night is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

POSTGAME NOTES:

CAUGHT UP: With another caught stealing in to end the top of the first, Jorge Alfaro threw out his 12th attempted base stealer of the season. His 12 caught stealing are tied for the fourth-most in the International League. Charlotte's Kyle Teel leads the way with 18 on the year. Alfaro is 12-for-31 on stolen base attempts (39%) and has eight more than Anthony Seigler and Nick Kahle combined for the Sounds.

STILL STREAKIN: Anthony Seigler extended his hitting streak to 14 games with a single in the top of the sixth. He already extended his on-base streak to 20 games earlier in the game, drawing a walk in his first plate appearance in the bottom of the second. He still owns the second-longest active hitting streak in the International League behind Charlotte's Kyle Teel who made it 19 straight games after their game on Friday night. It's the third-longest overall in Triple-A behind Teel and Las Vegas' Drew Avans (23 G).

OUR GUY FRED: Freddy Zamora was one of three Nashville players to have a multi-hit game on Friday night. Zamora finished 2-for-4 with a double and a run. Over his last 18 games, Zamora is hitting .364 (20-for-55) with a home run, three doubles, seven RBI, and eight runs scored. All seven of his multi-hit performances this season have come during this 18-game stretch dating back to April 19th.

BLAKE OF THE YEAR: Right-hander Blake Holub was reinstated from the injured list prior to the game and made his first appearance since April 12th. He worked a 1-2-3 top of the sixth in his only inning in the game Friday night. It was his third scoreless appearance in his six games pitched with Nashville this season. The right-hander has not allowed more than one hit or two runs in any of his six games this season.

DOUBLE BUBBLE: After collecting nine singles in their extra-innings win on Thursday night, Nashville had three doubles in the bottom of the seventh inning alone on Friday. It was their fifth game this season with 3+ doubles. Despite being tied for the International League lead with 13 triples and having 47 home runs through the first 49 games of the year, the Sounds have the third-fewest doubles in the league with 61 on the year after Friday night.







