Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - May 24 at Syracuse

Rochester Red Wings (14-32) vs. Syracuse Mets (21-27)

Saturday - DH, G1: 4:05 p.m. ET - NBT Bank Stadium - Syracuse, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Sports Live

G1: LHP Andrew Alvarez (0-5, 4.73) vs. RHP Blade Tidwell (2-2, 4.08)

G2: RHP Seth Shuman (1-1, 2.70) vs. LHP Brandon Waddell (1-3, 3.06)

RAIN DANCE: The Rochester Red Wings and Syracuse Mets were postponed due to inclement weather last night...this marked the Red Wings 11th postponement or cancellation of the 2025 season, eighth away from Innovative Field...the Red Wings have a chance at their first series win of the year with a sweep in their seven-inning doubleheader today...LHP ANDREW ALVAREZ will take the ball in game one against Mets RHP Blade Tidwell...suiting up as the Rochester Plates for the first Duel of the Dishes in 2025, RHP SETH SHUMAN is scheduled to start in the back half of the twin bill against Syracuse Salt Potatoes southpaw Brandon Waddell...

Rochester's 11 postponements or cancellations is the most through 5/24 since at least 2004.

TAKING CARE OF BUSINESS: Rochester bounced back from a Wednesday afternoon loss with a 6-4 win against the Syracuse Mets Thursday night...2B DARREN BAKER led the way offensively with two hits and two RBI, and is now batting an even .300 (15-for-50) in the month of May...RHP CADE CAVALLI turned in a solid 5.0 innings on the mound en route to his first win as a Red Wing since August 20, 2022.

SOMETHING'S BAKING: 2B DARREN BAKER picked up a pair of singles and drove in two RBI in the win, while adding his ninth stolen base of the season to finish 2-for-4...he has now hit safely in four consecutive games, including three multi-hit performances...the stolen base is his 66th in a Red Wings uniform, pulling him within three of Jack Sturdy for sixth-most in franchise history.

CAN'T BREAK THE BLOCK-CADE: RHP CADE CAVALLI turned in 5.0 innings of work Thursday night, allowing one earned on four hits while striking out five and walking one en route to his first win at the Triple-A level since 2022...over the last nine games dating back to 5/13, Rochester starting pitchers lead all International League teams with a 4.09 K/BB and 50.0 total innings pitched, rank second with a 1.22 WHIP and with a 3.24 ERA (18 ER/50.0 IP) and third with 45 strikeouts...

Cavalli has held left-handed hitters to a .192 batting average (5-for-26) with a .584 OPS through his first four starts.

SALAZARMAGEDDON: RHP EDUARDO SALAZAR held Syracuse hitless through the final four outs of the ballgame Thursday night, securing his second save in three appearances...since he joined the Red Wings on 5/7, the Venezuela native has logged a 1.42 ERA (1 ER/6.1 IP across six appearances, including five-straight scoreless outings dating back to 5/13 against Durham...

This is the first time a Red Wing has logged a save longer than 1.0 inning against the Mets since Gabe Klobosits on 7/14/2021 (2.0 IP).

CLUFF THE MAGIC DRAGON : SS JACKSON CLUFF picked up an RBI single in the win Thursday night, finishing 1-for-3 while adding a pair of runs scored...the BYU alumni is now hitting .400 in the month of May (10-for-25), tied for second-best among all International League hitters with at least 25 at-bats...he also ranks second with a .500 OBP across the month.







