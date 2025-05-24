Raya's Perfect Outing Wasted in 12-1 Loss in Game One of Doubleheader

ST. PAUL, MN - Marco Raya was quite simply perfect four 4.0 innings on Saturday night in game one of a doubleheader. The final three innings were anything but for the St. Paul Saints bullpen. They gave up 12 runs over the final three innings and the Saints fell to the Norfolk Tides 12-1 at CHS Field.

Raya had it going from the very first pitch of the game. He struck out the side in the first and second.

With an opportunity to tie David Festa's franchise record for most consecutive strikeouts, Raya led off the third by getting Jordyn Adams to line out to right. He struck out the next hitter Hudson Haskin, his final strikeout of the night. He went nine up and nine down by getting Fernando Peguero to fly out weakly to left.

In the fourth, Raya retired the side on a comebacker, soft line out to center, and a ground out to second. Raya went 4.0 perfect innings striking out seven. He threw 49 pitches, 32 for strikes. He got 11 whiffs on 26 swings. It's the third time in his career he's gone 4.0 innings in a start and not allowed a hit.

Mike Ford broke the scoreless game in the bottom of the fourth with a leadoff solo homer to right, his eighth of the season, giving the Saints a 1-0 lead.

After Raya departed the wheels came off in the fifth for the Saints as Jacob Bosiokovic had trouble finding the strike zone. He loaded the bases to start the inning on a walk, hit batter, and a walk. Bosiokovic proceeded to walk the next two hitters, forcing in a pair of runs giving the Tides a 2-1 lead. Peguero's broken bat single to right scored a run making it 3-1. After the first out of the inning, Coby Mayo's slow roller to short for an infield single increased the lead to 4-1.

The Tides added on to the lead in the sixth. With one out they loaded the bases on two singles and a walk. A wild pitch scored a run giving the Tides a 5-1 lead. Peguero made it 7-1 with a two-run double down the right field line.

The game was blown wide open in the seventh as the Tides put up five. Back-to-back walks to start the inning put runners at first and second. With one out Adams singled to load the bases. Haskin drew a bases loaded walk making it 8-1. Peguero picked up his fourth RBI of the game with an RBI groundout to first increasing the lead to 9-1. Vimael Machín then put the finishing touches on the night for the Tides with a three-run homer to right, his fourth of the season, making it 12-1.







