Sounds Drop Series Opener against Indians on Memorial Day

May 26, 2025 - International League (IL)

Nashville Sounds News Release







INDIANAPOLIS- The Nashville Sounds dropped the first game of a six-game road trip against the Indianapolis Indians on Monday night at Victory Field. Brewers' no. 4-rated prospect Jacob Misiorowski suffered his first loss of the season despite allowing one earned run on five hits. The He struck out eight batters to take over the Triple-A lead with 71 strikeouts through his first 11 games of the 2025 season.

Indianapolis struck first, taking a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first and adding one more in the second for their only runs of the game. Misiorowski stranded five Indianapolis batters on the bases over his four innings to help keep the Sounds within striking distance. His only 1-2-3 inning was his fourth and final inning of work where he struck out the side.

Nashville finally broke through in the top of the ninth with a RBI single from Freddy Zamora and one out. With the bases loaded, back-to-back strikeouts by Kyle Nicolas put an end to the Sounds hopes of tying the game or taking the lead.

The Sounds left 10 on base and went 1-for-9 with runners in scoring position as they were held to just one run. Nashville was also held to six hits - all singles - by five different Indianapolis pitchers.

For the Sounds - Elvin Rodriguez (2.0 IP, 2 H, 2 K), Craig Yoho (1.0 IP, 2 K), and Bryan Hudson (1.0 IP, H, BB) combined to toss four scoreless relief innings behind Misiorowski.

Following an off day on Tuesday, the series will resume Wednesday in Indianapolis. LHP Bruce Zimmermann (2-3, 5.98 ERA) will be the scheduled starter for the Sounds. First pitch will be scheduled for 5:35 pm CT.

POSTGAME NOTES:

BEST IN THE MIZ: Right-hander Jacob Misiorowski tallied eight strikeouts on Monday night to re-take the Triple-A lead over Durham's Ian Seymour. The Brewers' top-rated pitching prospect has 71 strikeouts on the season through his first 11 games (10 GS) and 56.1 IP. Despite seeing his ERA rise to 1.60 after allowing the one earned run over his four innings on Monday, Misiorowski still owns the top ERA in Triple-A. Carlos Rodriguez (1.99) has the forth-best ERA among qualified pitchers in Triple-A this season and is scheduled to start for the Sounds on Thursday coming off his first MLB win against the Pittsburgh Pirates last Thursday. Nashville is the only team with two pitchers in the top five in ERA.

STREAKY GOOD: Anthony Seigler (15 G) had the series opener against Indianapolis off and still owns the longest active hitting streak in the International League. Bobby Dalbec (4 G) and Oliver Dunn (4 G) each collected a hit on Monday night to extend their current hitting streaks. After having his 20-game streak in Triple-A without an earned run allowed (13 G in 2025) snapped his last appearance, Brewers' no. 18-rated prospect Craig Yoho looks to begin a new streak after working another scoreless appearance on Monday. Yoho owns a career 0.87 ERA through 28 Triple-A appearances and has allowed 18 hits and three earned runs over 31.0 IP with Nashville since a late-season promotion in 2024. He has 38 strikeouts and 16 walks and holding opponents to a .167 BAA to start his Triple-A career.







