Former Jacksonville Pitcher Enright Makes Major League Debut 2 1/2 Years After Cancer Diagnosis

May 26, 2025 - International League (IL)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Former Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp right-handed pitcher Nic Enright made his major league debut Sunday for the Cleveland Guardians against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park in Detroit.

Enright tossed 2.0 scoreless innings while striking out three in Cleveland's 5-0 loss to Detroit.

Originally selected by Cleveland in the 20th round of the 2019 draft out of Virginia Tech, Enright reached as high as Triple-A Columbus in 2022 before the Miami Marlins selected him in the Rule 5 draft on Dec. 7, 2022. Just 15 days later, Enright was diagnosed with Hodgkins' Lymphoma. He underwent his first four rounds of immunotherapy from January-February 2023 before attending Spring Training. He pitched in seven MLB rehab games with the Jumbo Shrimp during the 2023 season, working to a 3.97 ERA with 11 strikeouts against just one walk in 11.1 innings before being returned to the Guardians.

Following that season, Enright underwent three more rounds of immunotherapy in October 2023 before spending the 2024 season again with Columbus, pitching to a 1.06 ERA in 17.0 innings. He had four more rounds of treatment this past offseason, but again got off to an excellent start with the Clippers in 2025. Prior to his promotion, Enright had made nine appearances with Columbus, posting a 2.00 ERA in 9.0 innings pitched.

Enright has round of treatment remaining, scheduled for November.

Enright is the eighth former Jumbo Shrimp to debut in the major leagues in 2025, following outfielder Jake Mangum (March 30, Tampa Bay Rays), right-hander Luarbert Arias (March 31, Miami Marlins), left-handers Patrick Monteverde (April 19, Miami Marlins) and Cade Gibson (April 20, Miami Marlins), catcher Agustín Ramírez (April 21, Miami Marlins), infielder Ronny Simon (April 21, Miami Marlins) and right-hander Elvis Alvarado (May 9, Athletics). A total of 1,033 players have donned both a Jacksonville uniform and played in the major leagues. The history of Minor League Baseball in Jacksonville dates back to 1904.







