Red Wings Run Wild, Beat Columbus on Memorial Day

May 26, 2025 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Rochester took the series opener against Columbus, winning their Memorial Day afternoon matchup by a score of 4-1. Three of the four Red Wings' runs came off the bat of 2B Darren Baker, who accounted for three hits and a stolen base in the win. RF Nick Schnell went 1-for-2 at the plate, with two walks and two runs scored. RHP Chase Solesky threw five innings of one-run ball to pick up his second win of the season, and RHP Patrick Weigel picked up his second save of the year with a perfect ninth inning.

The Clippers were first to get on the board in the top of the second, as RF Chase DeLauter launched a towering shot over the right-center field wall for a solo home run. 1B C.J. Kayfus kept the momentum going afterwards with a sharp line drive to center field. With two outs, 3B Yordys Valdes doubled on a long fly ball off the base of the wall down the right field line. With Valdes on second and Kayfus on third, LF Christian Cairo stepped up to the plate, but Red Wings pitching was able to escape the remainder of the inning unscathed. Going into the third inning, the Clippers led the Red Wings 1-0.

RHP Chase Solesky kept the Clippers scoreless in the top of the third and fourth innings, and in the bottom half, LF Trey Lipscomb doubled to left field. RF Nick Schnell followed with a walk, putting runners on first and second. Three batters later, with two outs, a wild pitch allowed Lipscomb and Schell to advance into scoring position. 2B Darren Baker then delivered a clutch single to left field, scoring Lipscomb from third to tie the game at one. The Wings then pulled a double steal, successfully, as Baker took second while Schnell raced home. The Red Wings took a 2-1 lead over the Clippers going into the fifth inning.

The Red Wings tacked on some insurance in the bottom of the eighth. After three walks throughout the inning loaded the bases, Darren Baker sent a two-out line drive down the left field line that brought home Nick Schnell and CF Andrew Pinckney for Baker's second and third RBI of the day to give Rochester a three-run advantage.

The Clippers came to bat in the top of the ninth with the score still at 4-1. RHP Patrick Weigel closed the door to secure the save and secure the Red Wings' fourth win in their last five games.

RHP Chase Solesky got the start for the Red Wings and turned in a strong outing, allowing just one earned run on four hits in 5.0 innings, while issuing two walks and six strikeouts. RHP Todd Peterson and RHP Jack Sinclair pitched a scoreless sixth and seventh innings, respectively, surrendering one walk each. RHP Parker Dunshee took over for the eighth inning and recorded one strikeout in 1.0 scoreless inning. Patrick Weigel came on to close out the ninth, sealing the win and his second save while adding a strikeout of his own.

2B Darren Baker earned Player of the Game Monday for the Red Wings, going 3-for-4 with a double, a pair of singles, and an RBI. He also swiped his 10th stolen base of the season and the 67th of his Red Wings career, pulling him two shy of Jack Sturdy for sixth-most in franchise history. Baker has logged four multi-hit performances in his past seven games since the series finale on May 18th against Durham, with eight RBIs over the span.

The Rochester Red Wings will continue their series against Columbus, with the first pitch of Game two of six scheduled for Wednesday at 11:05 a.m. RHP Cade Cavalli is scheduled to make his fifth start of the year for the Red Wings and will be matched up against the Clippers' LHP Parker Messick.







