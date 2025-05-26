Baker Smacks Two Home Runs to Help Redbirds Defeat Durham

May 26, 2025 - International League (IL)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds claimed the opener of a six-game series at the Durham Bulls (Triple-A, Tampa Bay Rays) by a 6-1 final score on Monday night at Durham Bulls Athletic Park in Durham.

First baseman Luken Baker smacked two home runs in the win, his second multi-homer game of the month with Memphis. The right-handed hitter drilled a three-run home run in the third inning and a solo shot in the ninth. Baker also walked twice in the win.

Center fielder Michael Siani and designated hitter Jimmy Crooks each tallied a pair of doubles and drove in a run in game one of the six-game series. Right fielder Bryan Torres walked twice to push his team-leading total to 30 on the season.

Starting pitcher Curtis Taylor (3-0) did not allow a run in 5.0 innings pitched on Monday. The right-handed pitcher allowed four hits, walked two and struck out six to earn the win. Oddanier Mosqueda and Riley O'Brien combined for 2.1 innings of scoreless relief.

The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Tuesday, June 3 to begin a six-game series at AutoZone Park against the Indianapolis Indians (Triple-A, Pittsburgh Pirates) with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CDT.

