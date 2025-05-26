Ballpark Traditions School Kids Day, Star Wars Night Are THIS WEEK Bisons Homestand Highlights

Ballpark events don't get much bigger that the annual Bisons traditions of School Kids Day and Star Wars Night, both of which are this week as the Herd hosts the Charlotte Knights for a six-game homestand at Sahlen Field.

Annually two of the highest-attended minor league baseball games, the Bisons School Kids Day morning start is set for Thursday, May 29 (11:05am), presented by NY's 529 College Savings Program and First Student, while the Bisons 16th Episode of Star Wars Night is set for Saturday, May 31 (6:05 p.m.), presented by First Student. This year's Star Wars Night includes 50+ Fan Customers, a full-size Jabba the Hutt, Ahsoka Player Jerseys and one of the largest Fireworks Shows of the Season!

In-between those games, the team is debuting a new tradition with a Race Night Honda fridaynightbash!®, in partnership with Sahlen's and Watkins Glen International, complete with a Race Car Plaza Display, and Andy Jankowiak Meet n' Greet and First Pitch, ticket prizes to The Glen, postgame Fireworks and more.

TICKETS: Tickets for all games, starting with TWOsday's TasteNY series opener with $2 Sahlen Hot Dogs, are on sale at Bisons.com and the Sahlen Field Box Office. Fans save almost 20% on all single-game tickets purchased in advance of game day. Full promotional details are also available on Bisons.com.

HOMESTAND HIGHLIGHTS

Tuesday, May 27 vs. Charlotte (6:05 p.m. | Gates 5 p.m.)

- TWOsday, presented by TasteNY.

-Sahlen's Hot Dogs are just $2 each all game.

Wednesday, May 28 vs. Charlotte (12:05 p.m. | Gates 1 p.m.)

- Win-it Wednesday, presented by Northwest Bank. Prizes to be handed out throughout the game, including game-used baseballs/items, concessions, tickets, a Bisons jersey and the chance to throw the game's ceremonial first pitch.

Thursday, May 29 vs. Charlotte (11:05 a.m. | Gates 10 a.m.)

- School Kids Day Game, presented by NY's 529 College Savings Program and First Student. This year's education theme is "The Arts of Buffalo," the art, music, and architecture of our city.

Friday, May 30 vs. Charlotte (6:35 p.m. | Gates 5 p.m.)

- Race Night, presented by Sahlen's and Watkins Glen International. Pregame Meet n' Greet and Ceremonial First Pitch with ARCA Menards Series driver and Tonawanda native, Andy Jankowiak. - Race Car Plaza Display of Jankowiak's No. 73 ARCA Menards Series car, a Watkins Glen International Pace Car and the No. 42 Team Sahlen Porsche Cayman. There will also be several in-game Prizes for fans in attendance to win, including Race Tickets to two exciting races this season at Watkins Glenn International

- Honda fridaynightbash!® with postgame Fireworks

-Resurgence Brewing Happy Hour: $4 Craft Beer and Food Specials from 5-6:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 31 vs. Charlotte (6:05 p.m. | Gates 4:30 p.m.)

- Star Wars Night, presented by First Student. 50+ Fan Customers for fans to meet and get pictures with, starting with special gate time of 4:30 p.m. There will also be a full-size Jabba the Hutt.

- Bisons players to wear custom " Ahsoka Star Wars Jerseys," which will be autographed by the players and raffled off during the game with proceeds to benefit Compass House.

-Commemorative Laser Sword Sales, to benefit Compass House.

- Post Game Star Wars Night Show and one of the largest Fireworks Shows of the Season!

Sunday, June 1 vs. Charlotte (1:05 p.m. | Gates 12 p.m.)

-WNY Immediate Care Funday Sunday: Pre-game Mascot Meet n' Greet & special Kids Activities

- Youth Baseball Day, presented by Wegmans. Kids are encouraged to wear their own youth baseball/softball jerseys to be eligible to win special prizes, including autographed baseballs from Bisons plays. Kids in their own youth jerseys can also get GET 20% OFF regular priced merchandise at the gift shops on June 1.

-ERA Real Estate Day at the Ballpark, presented by ERA Real Estate.

-Postgame Kids Run the Bases, presented by Platter's Chocolates.







